Miley Cyrus Reveals She Books All Her Bright Minded Guests Through Instagram DMs

Miley Cyrus: Bright Minded host, “Slide Away” singer and ultimate DMer!

The 27-year-old singer chatted all things Bright Minded with WSJ. Magazine — opening up about hosting her mid-pandemic Instagram Live show, which she book (or booked, since the show is on hiatus) entirely through DMs.

“I am the ultimate slide-into-the-DMs!” she told WSJ. “This is the way that I have communicated and actually gotten things done for years. I ended up thinking, ‘S—, I might as well send one to Reese Witherspoon. She’s probably not going to answer, but OK.’ And then she answered and said she would love to give me a couple minutes.”

Cyrus also revealed that some of the guests she’s tried to book would leave her on “seen,” but she had the perfect formula for getting them to reply.

“And then I’ll send a smiley face emoji for like 10 days in a row,” she said, before adding, “The door is always open! I’m sure some people I was reaching out to felt the same way I do, which is that my experience [dealing with the pandemic] is so rare, it almost doesn’t feel right to talk about.”

However, the show has become a space for celebrities to open up. Selena Gomez candidly revealed her bipolar diagnosis on the show last month.

“I happened to catch it one day and loved what she was doing and knew I wanted to be a guest. I liked the rawness of the show,” Gomez, 27, told WSJ. Magazine about Bright Minded. “I feel like people are yearning for that type of realism right now. Not something overly produced.”

“Miley has never been afraid to take risks or put herself out there,” the “Feel Me” singer added. “This new role really seems to suit her, and you can tell she’s really enjoying herself.”

Cyrus explained that giving that space on her talk show and connecting with her guests on the show is something that she loves.

I love connecting with people. There’s something about when you listen to someone else’s stories that you realize all these pieces of yourself, too,” Cyrus said. “I think that’s what I’ve missed in my life, those relationships.”

Cyrus, who self-produces, books and hosts Bright Minded, also spoke about interviewing Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the interview she was most nervous about.

“Oh, my God! With Elizabeth Warren, I was so nervous I even put on a nice linen blouse,” she said. “I don’t even own a friggin’ blouse! Everything in my closets is studded or leather or latex, honey. So I’m going through my damn closet, like, What am I going to wear to interview the friggin’ senator? That was my main stress, of course.”

“But a lot of the time it’s been important for me to be wearing what everyone else is wearing at home. I’m in my sweatpants and a topknot, just like everyone else,” she added. “I’ve only washed my hair twice for the show: once for Elton John and once for Senator Warren.”

Cyrus, who is social distancing in her Calabasas home, said she hasn’t seen her parents (Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus) and grandmother — whom she describes as “my everything” — in a long time.

“It’s the longest I’ve gone without seeing my mom or my grandma,” she said. “My mom and I pretty much FaceTime from the minute I’m awake until I’m asleep. I love that she has nothing to do; so she has to just sit with me every moment, which is like the good old days!”

“The first thing I want to do is definitely hug my mom and dad when I get the green light that it’s safe,” she said. “Right now, my mom won’t get anywhere near me.”

As for new music? Cyrus says she recently finished her upcoming record but finds it’s hard to “feel appropriate releasing music at this time.”

“But I made a record that’s kind of rock-influenced, hence my mullet. This was not just a random Wednesday Tiger King haircut,” she said, referring to the viral Netflix series. “This was to go with the new music, but now I’m rolling through Calabasas with a Joe Exotic mullet.”