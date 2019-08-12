Miley Cyrus Is Back in the Recording Studio After Announcing Split from Husband Liam Hemsworth

Could new music from Miley Cyrus be on the way after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth?

On Monday, days after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed her breakup, the singer, 26, shared a selfie from a recording studio on Twitter and Instagram Story that showed her wearing headphones and posing in front of a microphone.

Cyrus, whose most recent single “On a Roll” was released in June, left the photo without a caption but the new image comes after hours after she seemingly broke her silence about the separation on social media Sunday.

Speaking out about how “change is inevitable,” the star shared an empowering message during her Italy trip with her sister Brandi and Kaitlynn Carter, whom the “Mother’s Daughter” hitmaker was spotted kissing over the weekend.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ‘Not on the Same Page’: Split ‘Isn’t Shocking,’ Says Source

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” Cyrus captioned two photos of herself with the picturesque mountain ranges of northeastern Italy in the background.

“The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own,” she concluded.

Eight months after tying the knot, Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, announced their breakup in a statement exclusively to PEOPLE on Saturday.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

RELATED: Brody Jenner Jokes About ‘Holding Hands’ with Liam Hemsworth After Kaitlynn Carter Kisses Miley Cyrus

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years before he proposed in 2012.

The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015. Then in December 2018, they wed during an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Hours before their announcement, Cyrus shared multiple photos of herself in Italy without her 3.5-carat cushion-cut diamond engagement ring and wedding band.

During her Italian getaway, Cyrus is “just having fun” with the newly single Carter, according to a source who told PEOPLE that the pair has mutual friends in common.

RELATED: Everything Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Said About Their ‘New Age’ Marriage Before Split

Earlier this month, Carter annnounced her split from husband and The Hills star Brody Jenner, whom she wed in 2018. “Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the pair’s reps, Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire, told PEOPLE. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” the reps added.

At the time, an insider said Jenner and Carter were not legally married as they never made their union official.