Miley Cyrus Says She's Back in the Studio and Feeling 'Inspired' After Split from Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus is channeling her emotions into music.

Nearly two weeks after ending her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, Cyrus, 26, revealed on her Instagram Stories and Twitter that she had returned to the studio to create new music — and was feeling particularly creative and motivated while doing so.

Alongside the photo of herself inside the studio, the “Slide Away” singer wrote, “Back in the yo! I am so f— inspired right now” and added two butterflies and ocean waves emojis.

Underneath the selfie, Cyrus also appreciatively wrote, “Thank YOU NEW MOON” with a blue heart emoji.

In a second post on her Instagram Stories, the star shared a mirror selfie, where she showed off her white T-shirt, bell-bottom jeans, boots and high ponytail. “Studio [boot],” she captioned the shot.

The singer’s return to the studio comes three days after she said she was continuing to “love without conditions” following her split with Carter, 31.

In a post on her Instagram Stories featuring a photo of herself lying in bed beside her two “stinky dogs” Sunday, Cyrus displayed her love and appreciation for her beloved pets.

“Waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning,” Cyrus captioned the image. “I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions…. the best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule…. Love & Be Loved. Nothing in between.”

She continued, “No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex…They love back 1000X… all they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability, and faithfulness (reminds me of someone).”

On Sept. 21, PEOPLE exclusively learned that Cyrus had ended her relationship with Carter.

The two had been spending quality time together after they announced their splits from their respective husbands, and a source previously told PEOPLE that they lived together in Los Angeles.

A month prior to Cyrus’ split from Carter, a rep for the singer confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that she and Hemsworth, 29, had separated after seven months of marriage.

Hemsworth filed for divorce weeks later, citing irreconcilable differences. (Carter, meanwhile, announced her split from Brody Jenner in August after a year of marriage, although they never legally wed.)

Following her split from Hemsworth, Cyrus released a new song in August titled “Slide Away”, in which she seemingly opens up about their relationship and how it changed over the years.

Ahead of the song’s release, Cyrus teased a new track by sharing a selfie from a recording studio that showed her wearing headphones and posing in front of a microphone.

Staying coy, the singer chose to post the image without a caption.

Earlier last week, a source told PEOPLE that Cyrus “is looking forward to being single.”

“Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise,” the source said. “However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too.”

Although Cyrus’ romantic relationship with Carter has come to an end, the pair are still on good terms.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” an insider said, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”