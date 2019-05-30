Miley Cyrus Asks the Jonas Brothers About Taking Off Their Purity Rings: 'Did It Feel So Good?'

Now that the Jonas Brothers are all happily married, Miley Cyrus is grilling them with a very personal question about taking off their purity rings.

The intimate query, which Cyrus, 26, asked in a pre-recorded interview, was brought to Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas on the U.K. radio show, Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Wednesday.

“Did it feel so good taking off your purity ring and did it feel so good taking off your purity ring — you know what I’m saying?” the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer, who dated Nick, 26, from 2006 to 2007, hilariously asked.

After briefly laughing it off, Joe, 29, bluntly answered, “Uh, yeah.”

The Jonas Brothers also spoke about their decision to wear purity rings in their upcoming documentary Chasing Happiness, explaining they were disappointed about being mocked for wearing them as teenagers.

In 2009, South Park aired an episode titled “The Ring” in which Kenny and his new girlfriend are encouraged by the Jonas Brothers to wear purity rings, which is secretly a marketing tactic by Disney to sell sex to young girls.

“They were saying Disney created a band who were these cookie-cutter boy band brothers and that everything was perfect and that they used Christianity and purity rings as a way to sell music to kids,” Joe said. “I mean, they weren’t far off, that’s for sure.”

“In the church, it was encouraged that we go through this program to wait for the right person or until marriage,” Joe added. “All the kids I grew up with were doing it so I was like, ‘This is cool.’ Probably by like 15, I was like, ‘What?’ That was not who we were, it was just something that we did when we were young kids. But we wore the rings through the first part of the band starting to explode and at that point, it was already too late because it was in the media.”

As the jokes continued about the rings and their virginity, Nick said, “It was embarrassing … When I would go to a sporting event, and they would put me on the jumbotron or us, they would boo us. As a sports fanatic, I would be so hurt.”

Kevin, 31, said, “It’s funny ’cause we never talked about the disappointment of those things.”

In 2015, Nick opened up about losing his virginity, and in 2016, Joe announced he lost his virginity to then-girlfriend Ashley Greene.

The brother’s have since traded in their purity rings for wedding rings.

Kevin wed wife Danielle in 2009. The couple share daughters Valentina Angelina, 2, and Alena Rose, 5.

Back in December, Nick tied the knot with actress Priyanka Chopra in her home country of India.

Joe became the last of the brothers to leave the single life behind when he married Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1.

The ceremony, which was documented on Diplo’s Instagram Live feed, was officiated by an Elvis impersonator (because what Vegas wedding isn’t complete without him?) at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel.

The Jonas Brothers Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When asked about the special day, Joe said “It was lit,” during his Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp interview on Wednesday.

He also revealed he wasn’t mad that Diplo, 40, shared footage of the intimate ceremony on Instagram.

“I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every 5 seconds,” Joe said. “We just laughed. We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous.”

However, Joe explained that their honeymoon will definitely be more low-key.

“We’ve got plans that we’ll be hush-hush about,” Joe said. “We’ll make time for that.”