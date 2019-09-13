Watch out bad guys, there are some new angels in town and they’re not about to play nice!

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey! are here to fight crime and slay — just don’t call them angels.

The trio released their new collaboration on Friday, days after Cyrus and Grande, both 26, announced the Sept. 13 release date of their song “Don’t Call Me Angel” for the upcoming film, Charlie’s Angels.

In addition to the single release, the ladies premiered the accompanying music video, which was directed by Grande’s “Thank U Next” collaborator, Hannah Lux Davis.

For the video, Cyrus, Grande and Del Rey, 34, transform into dark angels as they wear Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show-esque wings.

Fans previously got a sneak preview of the song when the trailer for the Elizabeth Banks-directed action movie debuted in late June.

This marks the second time Cyrus and Grande have duetted together. In May 2015, the pair released their rendition of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” which went viral and was performed at Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The song is the first collaboration for Cyrus, Grande and Del Rey together which follows Cyrus’ recent single “Slide Away,” her breakup anthem after her split from Liam Hemsworth.

Banks previously revealed to PEOPLE that Cyrus, Grande and Del Rey’s single was inspired by a chart-topper from the first Angels film starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

“We were inspired by ‘Independent Women’ and Destiny’s Child with the last set of movies,” Banks said of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams’ 2000 song. “I feel really grateful that this incredible group of artists took inspiration from these films as well and felt like working together as women, and [it] thematically matched up with the exact movie that we were making.”

Charlie’s Angels, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, hits theaters on Nov. 15.