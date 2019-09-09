Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey's Charlie's Angels Collab Release Date Revealed

A new trio of ladies is teaming up!

On Monday, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande announced the Sept. 13 release date of their collaboration with Lana Del Rey titled “Don’t Call Me Angel” for the upcoming film, Charlie’s Angels.

Fans first got a sneak preview of their song when the trailer for the Elizabeth Banks-directed action movie debuted in late June.

This marks the second time Cyrus and Grande have duetted together. In May 2015, the pair released their rendition of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” which went viral and was performed at Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The song will be the first collaboration for Cyrus, Grande and Del Rey together which follows Cyrus’ recent single “Slide Away,” her breakup anthem after her split from Liam Hemsworth.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

“I’m thrilled that three of my favorite artists ended up doing a song for the film,” director Banks recently told PEOPLE about Cyrus, Grande and Del Rey’s single. “It’s really exciting. I can’t wait for people to see it, actually in full, in the film and to hear it when the single drops.“

Banks also revealed that the single was inspired by a chart-topper from the first Angels film starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

“We were inspired by ‘Independent Women’ and Destiny’s Child with the last set of movies,” Banks said. “I feel really grateful that this incredible group of artists took inspiration from these films as well and felt like working together as women, and [it] thematically matched up with the exact movie that we were making.”

Charlie’s Angels, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, hits theaters on Nov. 15.

Sir Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Tucker, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin and Djimon Hounsou also star.