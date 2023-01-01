Miley Cyrus Announces New Single 'Flowers' During New Year's Eve Special: 'New Year, New Miley'

Miley Cyrus is making 2023 her year!

While hosting her second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party alongside godmother Dolly Parton on Saturday evening, it was revealed that the singer, 29, will be releasing a new single, titled "Flowers," on Jan. 13.

The announcement came when a video showing Cyrus strutting through a street played after a commercial break.

In the clip, the "Prisoner" singer wore a gold mini dress that exposed her stomach, as a snippet of the upcoming tune played.

"NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13," then flashed across a black background in white lettering.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in November, talk about new music from Cyrus began to circulate online after the "Angels Like You" songstress reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013.

At the time, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd shared a series of photographs on Instagram from a studio session, where Cyrus appeared to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" the post was captioned.

In the photos, Cyrus could be seen singing and holding a microphone, as well as chatting with Mike, 33, and Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, who are also signed to Mike's EarDrummers Entertainment imprint.

Mike commented on the post with the emojis for the "I love you" hand sign, an ear, a drum and the globe. According to a screenshot shared by Pop Crave, he also shared the post on his Instagram Story with "2023" — teasing a release date.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Cyrus has released seven studio albums over the years: 2007's Meet Miley Cyrus, 2008's Breakout, 2010's Can't Be Tamed, 2013's Bangerz, 2015's Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, 2017's Younger Now and 2020's Plastic Hearts.

The crooner has also released two EPs, 2009's Time of Our Lives and 2019's She Is Coming, and she has also crafted a live album, Attention: Miley Live, in April 2022.

Known for her ever-changing musical styles, Cyrus has released dozens of hit singles since first hitting the scene as a teen in the 2000s. Some of her popular tunes include "See You Again," "The Climb," "Party in the U.S.A.," "Wrecking Ball," "Slide Away" and "Midnight Sky," among many others.

Cyrus also released numerous songs through characters she has played on television — including "The Best of Both Worlds" and "Nobody's Perfect" from Hannah Montana, and "On a Roll" and "Right Where I Belong," which were sung by her Black Mirror character Ashley O.

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Reveal They Got Matching Tattoos After Saturday Night Live in 2017

Saturday night marked the second installment of Miley's New Year's Eve Party. She first hosted the special alongside Pete Davidson in 2021.

Featuring performances from Latto, Liily, FLETCHER, Rae Sremmurd and Sia, appearances were also made by Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy.