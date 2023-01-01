Miley Cyrus Announces New Single 'Flowers' During New Year's Eve Special: 'New Year, New Miley'

Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" will be released on Jan. 13

By
Published on January 1, 2023 12:41 AM
MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Photo: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Miley Cyrus is making 2023 her year!

While hosting her second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party alongside godmother Dolly Parton on Saturday evening, it was revealed that the singer, 29, will be releasing a new single, titled "Flowers," on Jan. 13.

The announcement came when a video showing Cyrus strutting through a street played after a commercial break.

In the clip, the "Prisoner" singer wore a gold mini dress that exposed her stomach, as a snippet of the upcoming tune played.

"NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13," then flashed across a black background in white lettering.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in November, talk about new music from Cyrus began to circulate online after the "Angels Like You" songstress reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013.

At the time, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd shared a series of photographs on Instagram from a studio session, where Cyrus appeared to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" the post was captioned.

In the photos, Cyrus could be seen singing and holding a microphone, as well as chatting with Mike, 33, and Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, who are also signed to Mike's EarDrummers Entertainment imprint.

Mike commented on the post with the emojis for the "I love you" hand sign, an ear, a drum and the globe. According to a screenshot shared by Pop Crave, he also shared the post on his Instagram Story with "2023" — teasing a release date.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Cyrus has released seven studio albums over the years: 2007's Meet Miley Cyrus, 2008's Breakout, 2010's Can't Be Tamed, 2013's Bangerz, 2015's Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, 2017's Younger Now and 2020's Plastic Hearts.

The crooner has also released two EPs, 2009's Time of Our Lives and 2019's She Is Coming, and she has also crafted a live album, Attention: Miley Live, in April 2022.

Known for her ever-changing musical styles, Cyrus has released dozens of hit singles since first hitting the scene as a teen in the 2000s. Some of her popular tunes include "See You Again," "The Climb," "Party in the U.S.A.," "Wrecking Ball," "Slide Away" and "Midnight Sky," among many others.

Cyrus also released numerous songs through characters she has played on television — including "The Best of Both Worlds" and "Nobody's Perfect" from Hannah Montana, and "On a Roll" and "Right Where I Belong," which were sung by her Black Mirror character Ashley O.

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Reveal They Got Matching Tattoos After Saturday Night Live in 2017

Saturday night marked the second installment of Miley's New Year's Eve Party. She first hosted the special alongside Pete Davidson in 2021.

Featuring performances from Latto, Liily, FLETCHER, Rae Sremmurd and Sia, appearances were also made by Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy.

Related Articles
Miley Cyrus (L) and Dolly Parton attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's Cutest Moments Together
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event on December 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Fiancée Megan Fox Saying She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend'
Britney Spears Sam Asghari
Sam Asghari Responds to Rumors He's Controlling Britney Spears' Social Media
In this image released on October 2, Paris Hilton attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020.
Paris Hilton 'Closes Out 2022' with Updated Version of 'Stars Are Blind': 'It Felt Right'
Steven Tyler attends The Humane Society of The United States' To The Rescue gala at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Steven Tyler Accused of Sexual Assault and Battery of a Minor in New Lawsuit: Report
Andy Cohen, John Mayer
Andy Cohen Says John Mayer Is 'Very in Touch' with His Emotions and Never Hesitates to Say 'Love You'
Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Elton John and Dionne Warwick pose backstage the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2011 Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street on February 9, 2011 in New York City.
Dionne Warwick Recalls Becoming 'Very Vocal' About AIDS Crisis in the '80s: 'I Did What I Could Do'
Travis Scott performs onstage during the “Players Party” co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Travis Scott Donates Toys to 1,000 Houston Families on Christmas Eve
Miley Cyrus to Co-Host Second NBC New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton: 'It's Gonna Be Legendary'
Miley Cyrus Reminisces on Having 'Fun' in Her 20s, Says Her New Year's Resolution Is to 'Listen' More
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 12: Bad Bunny performs on stage during his World's Hottest Tour at Hard Rock Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny Held Surprise Concert for Puerto Rican Fans on Top of Gas Station After Massive Gift Drive
the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
The 1975's At Their Very Best Tour: Inside the Band's Fall Run
Ariana Grande Sends Christmas Gifts to Children Across Manchester: ‘Thank You Ariana’
Ariana Grande Sends Christmas Gifts to Children Across Manchester: 'Thank You Ariana'
Usher Pays Tribute to His Late Grandmother
Usher Says He's 'Feeling a Bit Lost' After His Grandma Tina Died: 'I Just Wasn't Ready'
maxi jazz, faithless
Faithless Lead Singer Maxi Jazz Dead at 65: 'A Man Who Changed Our Lives'
Rita Wilson in 2022
Rita Wilson Says Slowing Down Her Career When Her Kids Were Young Wasn't a 'Sacrifice but a Choice'
Finneas Addresses Billie EIlish and Jesse Rutherford's Age Gap
Finneas Says Billie Eilish Can Make 'Her Own Life Decisions' in Response to 10-Year Age Gap with Boyfriend