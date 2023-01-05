Miley Cyrus Announces New Album 'Endless Summer Vacation' — Her 'Love Letter' to Los Angeles

Ahead of her new single "Flowers" dropping Jan. 13, Cyrus unveiled the cover artwork, release date and teaser trailer for her upcoming eighth studio album on Thursday

By
Updated on January 5, 2023 11:25 AM
Miley Cyrus Announces 8th Studio Album 'Endless Summer Vacation' — Her 'Love Letter' to Los Angeles
Miley Cyrus. Photo: Brianna Capozzi

Attention Smilers: Miley Cyrus is back with new music!

The pop superstar announced her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation on Thursday, unveiling its release date and stunning cover artwork alongside an ethereal trailer that teases its thematic universe.

Set to drop on March 10, Endless Summer Vacation — a "love letter to L.A.," according to a press release — will see Cyrus confidently exploring her journey toward building both physical and emotional strength.

Its album cover finds the 30-year-old "Midnight Sky" performer hanging from a trapeze bar while flexing her toned muscles and donning a black bodysuit, stiletto heels and dark sunglasses.

For the music set to appear on the project, Cyrus recorded alongside producers Kid Harpoon and Greg Kurstin as well as Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson, both of whom worked on her hit 2013 album, Bangerz. Last week, she announced the new record's lead single, "Flowers," will be released on Jan. 13 and teased several lyrics, including "I can buy myself flowers."

In the teaser trailer for Endless Summer Vacation, clips of Cyrus in various Los Angeles locations — poolside, hanging from a helicopter on the trapeze bar, etc. — while speaking in a voiceover.

"We met each other on the neon dingy, past the manta rays and palm trees. Glowing creatures beamed down from great heights, electric eels and red venom. In the sky, we could see the riders on horseback, on comets coming toward us, kicking up with laughter," she says in the clip, shared via social media.

"My friend Big Twitchie rode the boat into the light, surfed the north break. We danced until there was nothing left — just me and Twitchie, 'cause that's all we knew," continues the voiceover.

Cyrus' previous albums include 2007's Meet Miley Cyrus, 2008's Breakout, 2010's Can't Be Tamed, 2013's Bangerz, 2015's Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, 2017's Younger Now and 2020's Plastic Hearts.

She's also released two EPs, 2009's Time of Our Lives and 2019's She Is Coming, and crafted a live album, Attention: Miley Live, in April 2022.

