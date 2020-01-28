Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Finalize Their Divorce a Little Over a Year After Their Wedding

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have finalized their divorce 13 months after they tied the knot.

The former couple were officially declared single on Tuesday, according to new legal documents obtained by PEOPLE.

There were no “community property assets or liabilities” created during their marriage and neither Hemsworth or Cyrus is seeking spousal support, according to the court papers.

The documents cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Attorneys for both Cyrus, 27, and Hemsworth, 30, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The former couple is believed to have come to a settlement last month. A source told PEOPLE in December that Cyrus was “relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce,” adding “She just wants to move on.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth got married in December 2018 with The Hunger Games star filing for divorce just months later in August.

Since the split, both Cyrus and Hemsworth have both moved on.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Cyrus’ new relationship with Cody Simpson is going “great,” adding, “They had a wonderful Christmas day with her family. They are also talking about an Australia trip next year. Miley seems very happy.”

Over the weekend, Hemsworth and his new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks were seen grabbing a bite to eat in Malibu, California. The sighting comes after the pair were spotted packing on the PDA during a trip to Hemsworth’s home country Australia.

“Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the duo, adding that they were “getting serious.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who met in 2009 on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ romantic drama The Last Song, had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years before he proposed in 2012.

The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015.

A rep for Cyrus couple credited their split due to the pair “changing as partners.”

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep told PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”