Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Reveal Their VERY Recognizable New Year's Eve Understudies

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton might not be as irreplaceable as we once thought.

As part of their New Year's Eve special last week, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, the two superstars shot a skit where Saturday Night Live stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman play their understudies.

"When you host a live show, anything can happen," Cyrus, 30, says, opening the skit. "I could lose my voice, break an ankle or get that weird flu everyone's been getting the past couple of years. And that's why producers found someone who could fill in for me at a moment's notice. My very own understudy!" Cyrus says as the camera panned out and shows Fineman sitting next to her.

"Hey y'all, it's me, Miley, and I'm, like, so excited, and we're going to countdown and it's going to be a New Year, and it's going to be a party in the USA!" Fineman, 34, says, imitating Cyrus perfectly.

"And I've got an understudy too!" Parton, 76, chimes in.

"Hello, Jolene!" Sherman, 29, says. "Yeehaw!"

Miley Cyrus and Chloe Fineman.

The skit continues with Cyrus and Parton teaching the SNL girls how to talk and act like them, in case they're needed during the live show. Cyrus tries to get Fineman to lower her voice and stop saying "y'all" after every sentence.

Parton also reveals it's been hard working with Sherman. "And I've been working with Sarah, too, and let's just say it's been a little bit of a struggle."

"I don't know why they picked me to be your understudy," Sherman says to Parton, exasperated. "I mean, you're Dolly Parton, and I look like, if Edward Scissorhands went to art school."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The musicians also work with their understudies to make sure they look the part. Everything is going well until Sherman walks out and, as Parton puts it, "there's something missing."

Sherman returns moments later with a stuffed bra. "Much better!" Parton says.

The skit ends with Cyrus and Parton asking their understudies to sing. "Pass," Fineman immediately says. But when Sherman sings a few lines of "Jolene," it's Parton's magical voice coming out.

Sarah Sherman and Dolly Parton. NBC

Just before midnight on Miley's New Year's Eve Party, Parton and Cyrus created an iconic musical mashup.

The live special's namesake host and her godmother delighted fans with a handful of showstopping performances together, including a medley of two of their biggest hits.

Minutes before ringing in 2023 at the Miami bash, the duo performed Cyrus' breakup ballad "Wrecking Ball" from her 2013 album Bangerz.

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus on Her New Year's Eve Special

However, as Parton crooned the bridge, she subbed the lyrics "I will always want you" with "I will always love you," before breaking into a rendition of her song of the same name.

Parton and Cyrus brought down the house, blending their voices for the emotional performance and sharing an embrace on stage.