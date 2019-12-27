A Complete Timeline of Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson's Relationship

The pair share a longer history than fans might have thought
By Andrea Wurzburger
December 27, 2019 01:32 PM

2012: Cody Says Miley's His 'Childhood Celebrity Crush'

Cody Simpson/Instagram

Simpson has always had a thing for Cyrus.

“Miley Cyrus has always been my childhood celebrity crush,” Simpson said in a 2012 interview. “I knew all the words to her songs, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not ashamed about it at all. I was a big Miley Cyrus fan and I think she will be forever the most dateable Disney star.”

The pair has continued to form a pretty solid friendship throughout the years. The photo seen here is from 2014. 

Dec. 2015: The Pair Are 'Best Friends' According to Cody

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Gary Gershoff/WireImage

From childhood crush to real-life BFFs!

Simpson told GQ Australia in Dec. 2015 that he and Miley are very close friends.

“Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff — trying to escape your childhood,” he told the outlet. “She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.”

Sept. 21, 2019: Miley & Kaitlynn Carter Call It Quits

Suzy Creamcheese / SplashNews.com

After Cyrus’ whirlwind romance with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, the two officially split earlier this year. 

“Miley and Kaitlynn broke up,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’re still friends.”

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated [from their partners],” the insider said, adding that “they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Cyrus was linked to Carter days after announcing that she was splitting with husband of less than a year, Liam Hemsworth. 

Oct. 3, 2019: Miley & Cody Are Spotted Making Out Over Breakfast

Miley Cyrus instagram

Weeks after her relationship with Carter ended, Cyrus was spotted getting cozy with SimpsonTMZ released video footage of the pair kissing in a restaurant over acai bowls in October. 

Miley addressed the makeout moment on her Instagram Stories asking, “Can a girl not get a f—— acai bowl and morning make-out session in peace?!?!”

She also shared a shirtless photo of her new man with the cheeky caption, “22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check],” further fueling rumors of a relationship. 

Oct. 9, 2019: A Sweet Hospital Serenade

Miley Cyrus / Instagram

After Cyrus landed in the hospital for tonsilitis, Simpson visited and played her a song that he wrote for her. The tune “Golden” was initally only going to be for Cyrus’ ears only but she eventually convinced him to release the record. 

The Aussie singer told PEOPLE at the time, “I wrote her a song this week that she’s pretty much forcing me to put out. She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself.'”

“Crystal dream, Cali queen / Radiant hand, vibrant sand,” Simpson sings on the track, adding “it’s a golden thing she’s got.”

Oct. 10, 2019: By Her Side

Miley Cyrus Instagram

Simpson spends time with a recovering Cyrus, posting selfies together after she is released from the hospital. 

Oct. 11, 2019: Cody Confirms They're Official 

Cody Simpson/Instagram

As if the Instagram evidence wasn’t enough, Simpson confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were very much a couple.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” he said. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?”

The singer added that the relationship wasn’t as out-of-the-blue as some may think: “The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long….[We] found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

Oh, he also called Cyrus “baby” while she commented on his Instagram, writing that he’s her “boo thang.” 

Oct. 16, 2019: Getting Inked

Nico Bassill Instagram

The pair got tattoos together, and while they don’t match, it’s safe to say it was a pretty serious date night! 

The couple stopped by celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill‘s private studio, Among the Willows in Los Angeles, California, to add a pair of coordinating pieces to their ever-growing body art collection.

Oct. 16, 2019: Steamy Photo Alert! 

Cody Simpson/Instagram

The couple got very close in a photo showing off their ink. That’s all there is to say on that! The pair love their PDA. 

Oct. 18, 2019: Cody Releases 'Golden Thing'

Miley Cyrus / Instagram

After weeks of teasing fans, Simpson’s “Golden Thing” was finally released.  

On the song, Simpson also sings of “a thousand thrills, a thousand chills,” before adding, “if we could be heard, for whatever it’s worth / by the rulers in the sky, they’d cry.”

The cover art for the single is a close up of Miley’s neck and hair. 

Oct. 31, 2019: Couples Halloween Costumes 

Miley Cyrus Instagram

The pair shared a steamy video on Instagram after getting into character as ’80s couple Billy Idol and Perri Lister for Halloween. 

Nov. 10, 2019: Simpson's By Her Side 

Cody Simpson/Instagram

By November, the pair were still inseperable. Simpson stuck by Cyrus as she recovered from vocal cord surgery.

A source told PEOPLE at the time: “Cody is by her side. They are still doing well. Miley seems very happy. Cody will make sure she isn’t bored while she recovers.”

Nov. 28, 2019: Thanksgiving With the Cyrus'

Noah Cyrus / Instagram

The pair spent Thanksgiving together with Cyrus’ family, celebrating the holiday one week after Miley’s 27th birthday

Simpson joined his girlfriend for dinner in Nashville, Tennessee to ring in her special day. As the event went on, a fan captured a photo of the pair pictured alongside friends and plenty of festive balloons that marked the occasion.

Dec. 13, 2019: Cody's Singin' With the Fam

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Simpson joined Cyrus and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus during a holiday party thrown by Miley’s Happy Hippy Foundation at My Friend’s Place in Hollywood, California and the family performed a special acoustic version of her dad’s “Old Town Road” for attendees. 

Dec. 18, 2019: A Source Confirms the Pair Is Preparing to Collaborate

Miley Cyrus Instagram

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the musical couple has plans to team up on a new musical project.

Cyrus’ company recently filed legal documents for ownership of the name “Bandit and Bardot,” and an Instagram account with the same name shows that its only followers are Cyrus and Simpson, TMZ reported. 

Dec. 25, 2019: First Christmas Together

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

The pair spent Christmas with Cyrus’ family, taking a big group photo together on Christmas morning. 

Dec. 25, 2019: Merry Twerkmas

Cody Simpson Instagram

Of course, Miley had to put her signature spin on the holidays. Simpson posted a video of her twerking and wrote, “Just some wholesome Christmas content.”

Dec. 27, 2019: Miley Gives Some Good Advice

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

After celebrating Christmas with Cyrus’ family, the pair went on a casual date together, sharing selfies of their date night and some dating advice. In one photo, Cyrus wrote, “Start dating your best friend ASAP,” while captioning another shot, “Besties.”

 

