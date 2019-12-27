A Complete Timeline of Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson's Relationship

As if the Instagram evidence wasn’t enough, Simpson confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were very much a couple.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” he said. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?”

The singer added that the relationship wasn’t as out-of-the-blue as some may think: “The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long….[We] found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

Oh, he also called Cyrus “baby” while she commented on his Instagram, writing that he’s her “boo thang.”