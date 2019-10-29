Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Join List of Celebrities Hitting Halloween Horror Nights in L.A.

Hollywood’s hottest new couple just joined the slew of stars stepping out for last-minute Halloween thrills.

Miley Cyrus embraced the spooky season at Universal Studios Hollywood’s annual Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Cody Simpson, 22. The “Slide Away” singer posted photos from the night on Instagram, including ones with Simpson wrapping his arm around her shoulder as the couple screamed for the picture.

“Spook Squad 👻,” she captioned the post.

The two singers recently made their romance official after they were spotted kissing during a breakfast date earlier this month, TMZ first reported. And since then, Cyrus and Simpson haven’t held back the PDA on social media. Cyrus is hot off the heels of a split from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, and then from her friend-turned-lover Kaitlynn Carter.

Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, and Panic! At the Disco members are also among those who dared to enter the amusement park, bringing along crews of friends to scream alongside them.

Already winning the Halloween game with several impeccable costumes this month, Lovato, 27, attended the attractions with friends, not forgetting to pose among the park’s creepy in-character terrorizers.

“It’s not Halloween unless you go to @horrornights at Universal! Thank you #UniversalHHN for the tricks & treats with some of my favorite people 🎃🖤👻 always a blast,” she wrote on her post.

Lovato showed off her first two stunning Halloween costumes on Instagram — a glamorous Pennywise the clown, complete with the red balloons, for an It-themed party she hosted, and before that, Marie Antoinette, which she debuted with the caption: “Halloween round 1… I told y’all I don’t play on Halloween!! It’s my time to shine 😝✨ glam team killed it 🙌🏼👏🏼 @etienneortega & @paulnortonhair 💀🎃👻.”

Eilish, 17, also visited Horror Nights, posing with a big smile on her face among a group that included actress Jameela Jamil and singer James Blake.

“Thank you @horrornights for the amaaaazing treatment last night🖤🖤i cant tell you how much fun we had,” Eilish wrote about the night out.

The official Horror Nights account was just as starstruck as Eilish, sharing photos of the singer next to their costumed scarers with a reference to her hit song “Bad Guy,” writing: “All the good girls go to… HHN. Billie Eilish stopped by this weekend and fit right in with our ‘bad guys.’ ”

Panic! At the Disco band members — including lead singer Brendon Urie — also made it to the festivities, stopping for photos.

“It was Panic! At the Theme Park when Brendon Urie and his Panic! At the Disco bandmates Nicole Row and Dan Pawlovich came to HHN,” the Horror Nights account captioned the post.