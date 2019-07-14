Miley Cyrus Praises Alex Morgan After USWNT Star Reveals Which Cyrus Song Is Her Pump-Up Jam

Image zoom Alex Morgan, Miley Cyrus Rich Fury/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus’ female empowerment jam “Mother’s Daughter” has a fan in soccer star and World Cup champion Alex Morgan.

The U.S. Women’s National Team’s co-captain revealed she used the star’s single as a pump-up song en route to World Cup matches, drawing praise from Cyrus herself.

Morgan, 30, opened up about how she knew her choice was unexpected, as many of her teammates prefer louder, more aggressive music, but she enjoyed songs she could sing along to.

“We were talking about this the other day, like, what we got off the bus and into the stadium to, and mine was, every game, Miley Cyrus’s ‘Mother’s Daughter,’” she told Access in a video interview.

The U.S. Women’s National Team co-captain continued, “The thing is, I’m not like, I don’t need like, crazy music. I just want to sing along and stuff, whereas other people’s were like, ‘Fight Night’ or stuff like that. I was just like, jamming out to Miley, I don’t know.”

Thank you for making #MothersDaughter your pump up song! I hope this song pumps up women all around the world to take back what is theirs, FREEDOM! Love to you ! Congratulations @USWNT @alexmorgan13 pic.twitter.com/vcEAjSdRtm — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 14, 2019

Morgan wrapped the video by putting her hands in the shape of a heart and mouthing “I love you” to Cyrus, 26.

The Black Mirror actress took note of Morgan’s fandom, and shared the video to her own Twitter account along with a special message.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Gives Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe a White House Welcome with Fast Food

“Thank you for making #MothersDaughter your pump up song! I hope this song pumps up women all around the world to take back what is theirs, FREEDOM!” she wrote. “Love to you ! Congratulations @USWNT @alexmorgan13.”

The song, which features messages on gender identity, freedom, sex and inclusion, was released on Cyrus’s recent EP, She Is Coming.

It features lyrics such as, “Don’t f— with my freedom / I came back to get me some / I’m nasty, I’m evil / Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter,” as well as the repeated line, “Back up, back up, back up, back up boy.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus’ ‘Mother’s Daughter’ Music Video Features Breastfeeding Mom, Messages of Empowerment

The star released a provocative video for the track earlier this month that included her in a latex red catsuit along with images of a mother breastfeeding her baby, a glammed-up person in a wheelchair and a woman posing nude on a couch.

Image zoom

Meanwhile, Morgan also found support in Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who praised the athlete after her controversial tea-sipping celebration.

Morgan, citing Turner as inspiration, pretended to sip tea after scoring the game-winning goal against England in the World Cup semifinals, as Turner frequently ends her Instagram Story videos by saying, “And that’s the tea.”

Turner, while on her honeymoon, recorded a video in support of Morgan after the gesture made international headlines.

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Rapinoe Says ‘There’s a Part in This for Everybody to Do’ in Women’s Soccer Wage Gap Fight

“Alex Morgan, all those haters that are saying [the tea sip] was disrespectful, I’m honored that you thought of me. All those people that are hating on you are probably sitting at home, millennials drinking kombucha. And I’m really f—— proud of you, Alex Morgan, congratulations on your win,” she said.

“And that’s the m——f—— tea,” Turner said before taking a deep sip of her glass of red wine.

Since beating the Netherlands to win the World Cup last week, the USWNT, including Morgan, has embarked on a celebratory press tour, even partaking in a ticker-tape parade in New York City.

Image zoom Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Alexandra Long Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Morgan and fellow co-captain Megan Rapinoe stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where the late night host treated them to chicken nuggets as a dig at President Trump’s history of serving athletes fast food.

Rapinoe previously proclaimed, “I’m not going to the f-ing White House” amid a back-and-forth between her and Trump on Twitter.

“I don’t want to cheat you out of the experience of visiting the White House, so we prepared something special for you,” Kimmel said.