Miley Cyrus Celebrates 13 Years of '7 Things' by Asking Fans to Help Find Girls from the Music Video

In honor of the anniversary, Miley Cyrus asked her fans Thursday to help her find some of the teen girls who were featured in the iconic music video

Miley Cyrus' beloved breakup anthem "7 Things" is officially 13!

In honor of the anniversary, the 28-year-old singer asked her fans Thursday to help her find some of the teen girls who were featured in the song's iconic music video. Alongside a clip of some of the girls, Cyrus wrote on Twitter: "where are they now? Twitter do your thing."

The Twitter sleuths were quick to respond with their guesses. Some speculated that one of the girls is none other than actress Nicola Peltz, who is engaged to Brooklyn Beckham and has starred in Bates Motel, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Others guessed that a young Liana Liberato - known for her roles in If I Stay and the Hulu series Light as a Feather - also made an appearance in the music video. So far, neither woman has confirmed their involvement.

Cyrus also celebrated the song's milestone on Instagram, sharing multiple photos, videos, and other content about "7 Things," starting with a short video of the well-known intro.

She followed it up with a GIF of herself and Selena Gomez singing the song together as well as a tweet comparing "7 Things" to Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U."

Of course, Cyrus couldn't pay tribute to the song without a nod to Nick Jonas, tagging him in a screenshot from the 2008 music video where she's holding up a photo of the former couple with his face scribbled out.

In her post, Cyrus also included a quote from her 2009 autobiography, Miles to Go, in which she admits she was "angry" when she wrote "7 Things."

"My heart knew from the start that it was going to turn into a love song," she explained. "Why does he get a love song? Because I don't hate him. I won't let myself hate anybody. That's not the way my heart works. It's a song about how I should hate him, but I don't, and I don't know why."

Other slides include her smashing a guitar while filming the music video and clips of her singing the song live on stage.

In May, Cyrus commemorated the anniversary of another song that is close to her heart. On the 4-year anniversary of "Malibu," she shared behind-the-scenes footage featuring herself practicing the ballad in 2017.

"Today is the 4-year anniversary of 'Malibu.' A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much," the Grammy nominee wrote of the song, seemingly alluding to her former home and marriage to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. "That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism. I lost that home along with many others in 2018. Here is a video of me writing it in my home studio."

In November 2018, the Malibu, California, home that Cyrus and Hemsworth, 31, once shared was destroyed in the devastating wildfires that swept the southern part of the Golden State.

In December 2018, they surprised fans when they wed during an intimate ceremony at their Franklin, Tennessee, home. But after nearly a decade together and after less than a year of marriage, they called it quits again in August 2019.