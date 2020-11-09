Miley Cyrus' 2009 Hit 'Party in the U.S.A.' Re-Enters Top 200 Chart Following Joe Biden's Victory

"Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA!" the singer tweeted on Saturday

Joe Biden's supporters all across the country are celebrating to the tune of Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A."

On Saturday, the 27-year-old's 2009 hit single re-entered the charts following the news of President-elect Biden's triumph over incumbent President Donald Trump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the hours following the victory, the Twitter account Chart Data reported that "Party in the U.S.A." had "re-entered the top 200 on US iTunes."

Cyrus herself used the popular track to celebrate Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' historic victory, sharing an edited video of Biden dancing along to the song with the caption, "Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA!"

She later retweeted several videos of fans all across the country using "Party in the U.S.A." to celebrate Biden's win. In one video, a large crowd gathered in New York City's Time Square and could be seen singing along to the track, while another video showed a group of people dancing to the song outside of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Trump, 74, is the first incumbent to lose office since 1992. When the race was called for Biden early Saturday, the president was at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia, in his first trip out of the White House since the election. He has refused to concede the election.

Leading up to Saturday, Trump supporters had gathered in various cities across the country — including the swing state Philadelphia — in protest of the vote counting that Trump baselessly claimed must be fraudulent if it showed Biden beating him.

Meanwhile, Biden, 77, and Harris, 56, held their victory speeches on Saturday night, sharing messages of unity and hope.

"Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. They've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for we, the people,” Biden said in his speech. “I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again. And to unite us here at home. It's the honor of my lifetime that so many millions of Americans have voted for that vision.”