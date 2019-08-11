Mike Posner Is Walking Again Days After Rattlesnake Bite: Vows to 'Rebuild with Patience'

Image zoom Mike Posner Mike Poser/Twitter

Mike Posner is keeping his head up as he fights through the pain of his rattlesnake bite.

The singer-songwriter shared a video to social media sharing his recovery progress, and revealed he’s slowly but surely learning to walk again.

“From 24 miles per day to using this walker to get to [the] bathroom. I’m on my way back,” Posner, 31, wrote. “Gonna rebuild with patience and equanimity.”

The “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” singer was more than a thousand miles into his journey of walking across the United States when he was bitten by a rattlesnake last week and rushed to the hospital.

In the clip shared on Saturday, Posner wears a hospital gown and leans on a walker as he slowly places one foot in front of the other en route to the bathroom.

“I’m trying to remember how to walk,” he tells a hospital staffer. “It doesn’t hurt as bad, I’m getting better.”

He followed the video with a thank you message to more than a dozen ICU staffers, and noted that he would continue physical therapy in order to walk again.

His hopeful mood continued on Sunday, when he shared a video from his hospital bed of him reciting what appear to be new song lyrics that focus on his frustrations with the distracted way he lives his life.

“I knew walking across America was going to be dangerous. I knew I could die doing it. I still might,” he captioned the post. “So don’t feel sorry for me. I’m proud I’m in this hospital after chasing my dream and not sitting on the couch watching Netflix. I’m proud of this pain.”

“Whatup doe!!! Crazy day yesterday!” Posner explained on Twitter. “I had just crushed 16 miles and was going for 8 more when I got but [sic] by a baby rattlesnake! That venom is no joke! I got to the hospital and got the anti-venom in time.”

He continued, writing that he would be in the hospital for “a few days,” and would be unable to walk for several weeks, but hoped to start up his trip again as soon as possible.

A rep for Posner told PEOPLE he will be okay, but “needs to recover for a few weeks.”

The Grammy-nominated musician started his walk in April in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and has so far made his way through Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Kansas, according to the route listed on his website. He appeared to be in Colorado when he was bitten, according to videos on his social media, putting a snag in reaching his final two destinations of Nevada and California.

His site explains that his goal for the country-wide trek is to “leave each town we go through a little bit better than when we arrived,” “practice deep listening” to people he meets along the way, “love everybody,” “sing for people,” and “enjoy where I am in the journey.”