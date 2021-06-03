Mike Posner Reaches Top of Mount Everest: ‘Exhausted Beyond Any Point of Exhaustion’

Mike Posner climbed 29,032 feet summit in 50 days in support of the Detroit Justice Center and the work they do in the criminal justice realm — something his late dad was passionate about

Mike Posner finished his climb of Mount Everest!

The Cooler Than Me singer, 33, shared the big news on Twitter, Tuesday, writing, "This morning at 4:35 am, Dawa Chirring Sherpa, Jon Kedrowski, Dawa Dorje Sherpa and Mike Posner summited Mt Everest. That's what I call a sunrise."

Posner added that despite the success he and his hiking team were "not out of the woods" as they still had to descend from base camp.

On Thursday, the singer shared a video and photos from the top of the 29,032 feet high view – the Earth's highest on mountain above sea level.

He and his crew cheered and the person behind the camera exclaimed, "We're on the top of the world!"

"This was hard. I'm exhausted beyond any point of exhaustion I could've conceived of before," Posner captioned the Instagram post. "Taking sometime for me but will share some more memories with you once I've had time to process it all."

Posner took 50 days to reach the Mount Everest peak, based on his Instagram updates.

The "Please Don't Go" singer told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in April, ahead of his journey, that he was hiking the world's tallest mountain to honor his late father, who worked as a criminal defense attorney.

His hike was in support of the Detroit Justice Center and the work they do in the criminal justice realm — something his dad was passionate about. The organization is still accepting donations via GoFundMe with a goal of $250,000.

Mike Posner

Posner explained that after completing a walk across America last year — where he was bitten by a rattlesnake — it "obliterated who I thought I was as a human and what I thought I was capable of."

"I realized I'm capable of a lot more," he said. "I'm comfortable with the risks, especially given the work I've put in. My goal is to go over there and have fun. This is like a journey of a lifetime."

The musician added, "The thing about risks is we are going to die anyways. We're all gonna die. My dad is dead. Avicii is dead. Mac Miller's dead. One day I'll be dead. Hopefully not any time soon. But before that happens, I want to live. I want to live my life. So I'm comfortable with the risk after doing the research."

Mike Posner Climbs Mount Everest

