Mike Posner Finishes Walk Across America After Rattlesnake Bite: 'Keep Going'

Mission accomplished, Mike Posner.

After six months and more than 2,800 miles, the singer-songwriter arrived at Venice Beach, California on Friday and successfully completed his journey of walking across the United States.

“My name is Mike Posner and I walked across America. Keep Going,” a bearded and shirtless Posner, 31, captioned an Instagram video of himself celebrating on the beach with the Pacific Ocean behind him.

The “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” singer shared two other posts from his West Coast arrival: one being a photo with his hands in the air and the checkmark emoji as the caption, and the other being a smiling video of the singer cheering on the beach with a camera crew behind him.

“Moments after putting my feet in the Pacific Ocean after walking across America 🙏🏻 Thank you all for the support. Keep going,” he captioned the video.

The Grammy-nominated musician began his walk in April in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and first made his way through Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Kansas, according to the route listed on his website.

After arriving in Colorado in August, Posner was airlifted to a hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake. The singer openly shared his recovery process to social media, including a video that showed the singer wearing a hospital gown while leaning on a walker as he slowly put one foot in front of the other while en route to the bathroom.

From 24 miles per day to using this walker to get to bathroom. I’m on my way back. Gonna rebuild with patience and equanimity. pic.twitter.com/I2HYPmMO7L — mikeposner (@MikePosner) August 10, 2019

“From 24 miles per day to using this walker to get to [the] bathroom. I’m on my way back,” Posner wrote on Aug. 11. “Gonna rebuild with patience and equanimity.”

“I’m trying to remember how to walk,” he said to a hospital staffer in the video. “It doesn’t hurt as bad, I’m getting better.”

A rep for Posner told PEOPLE at the time that he would be okay, but “needs to recover for a few weeks.”

Posner followed the video with a thank you message to more than a dozen ICU staffers and noted that he would continue physical therapy in order to properly walk again.

His hopeful mood was displayed in a video he shared from his hospital bed where the star appeared to recite new song lyrics centered around letting life’s little distractions take over.

“I knew walking across America was going to be dangerous. I knew I could die doing it. I still might,” he captioned the post. “So don’t feel sorry for me. I’m proud I’m in this hospital after chasing my dream and not sitting on the couch watching Netflix. I’m proud of this pain.”

After several weeks in the hospital, Posner got back on his feet and walked through Arizona and Nevada before reaching California, according to his website’s route.

His site explains that his goal for the country-wide trek was to “leave each town we go through a little bit better than when we arrived,” “practice deep listening” to people he meets along the way, “love everybody,” “sing for people,” and “enjoy where I am in the journey.”