Mike Posner Airlifted to Hospital After Being Bit by Rattlesnake: 'That Venom Is No Joke!'

Mike Posner is recovering after a rattlesnake bite landed him in the hospital.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter — who is currently in the middle of trekking across the country on his walk across America — shared a social media video of paramedics wheeling him on a gurney. In the clip, he appears to be in good spirits and flashes a thumps up to the camera.

“Whatup doe!!! Crazy day yesterday!” Posner explained on Twitter. “I had just crushed 16 miles and was going for 8 more when I got but [sic] by a baby rattlesnake! That venom is no joke! I got to the hospital and got the anti-venom in time.”

“Shout outs to G and Mike from the chopper team 🚁 and Bo and Cassie and Whitney (my nurses),” he added on Instagram.

“I’ll be here a few days and will not be able to walk for several weeks but enjoying the AC and the nice bed, haven’t had those in a while Hahahaha!” he wrote. “Can’t wait to get back on The Walk! KEEP GOING!!!!!!”

Many of Posner’s famous friends sent him well wishes on social media after his posts.

“What!!!! Get well soon, sending best wishes to you 💙,” Millie Bobby Brown commented on his Instagram, while Joe Jonas chimed in, “Rest up bro. Glad you are ok ❤️.”

“You are a real life super hero ❤️,” Jessie J added.

A rep for Posner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” musician began his walk across the country in April in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Earlier this week, he posted an Instagram video from the Kansas-Colorado State Line.

On his website, Posner explained that his goals for the country-wide trek are to “leave each town we go through a little bit better than when we arrived,” “practice deep listening” to people he meets along the way, “love everybody,” “sing for people,” and “enjoy where I am in the journey.”

The singer-songwriter is attempting to reach Los Angeles in September, according to the Detroit News.

“I think you have to have goals that inspire you,” he told the outlet. “Your whole life can’t just be about taking care of stuff, and solving problems that exist. There has to be some element of mysticism and adventure, and the walk is that for me right now.”