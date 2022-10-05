Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Announcing Reconciliation

Nazanin Mandi and Miguel initially separated in September 2021 before revealing they were back together this February

By
Published on October 5, 2022 12:53 AM
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi
Nazanin Mandi and Miguel. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty

Miguel's wife Nazanin Mandi has filed for divorce.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Mandi, 36, filed for divorce from Miguel, also 36, in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County.

Mandi cited irreconcilable differences and asked that assets and properties be divided as detailed in their prenuptial agreement.

A representative for Miguel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Days before filing, Mandi reflected on her "current journey of introspection" in a series of selfies shared on Instagram.

"On a current journey of introspection and discovering my purest me again … when and who was I when I was my most free and confident self …," she wrote. "She's still in there. And rising to the occasion but this time with life experience, defined wants and an elevated mindset, one healing step at a time. If this is you, we got this💪🏽."

Her decision comes over a year after she and Miguel announced their separation in September.

"After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "The couple both wish each other well."

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi. Jerritt Clark/Getty

The pair, who dated for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016, were married at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California, in November 2018.

This February, they revealed they decided to work things out when the Dreamcatcher actress shared a series of photos on Instagram with the "Adorn" singer — and the couple didn't hold back on showing off their affection.

In the photos, Mandi and Miguel were photographed playfully smiling, kissing and holding each other as they're dressed for what appeared to be their Valentine's Day outing.

RELATED VIDEO: Jesse Williams' Ex-Wife Speaks Out About Long Distance Visitation Following New Custody Filing

"… heal the root so the tree is stable," Mandi captioned the post. "I'm so proud of us. The Pimentels xoxo."

Miguel later commented with a series of emojis including a red heart, a flame, the heart eyes, and the money-mouth face.

Buzz about a possible reconciliation arose in January when Mandi shared photos and videos of the two enjoying a winter weekend at the Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah.

In March 2021, Mandi spoke to host Janine Rubenstein for the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about keeping her relationship alive in quarantine.

"We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot," she said at the time. "So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you're in different cities, it's automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again]."

"But being home [together] all the time, it's like, 'Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read,'" she continued. "It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything."

