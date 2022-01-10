Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Vacation at Amangiri Together 4 Months After Separation

Are Miguel and Nazanin Mandi working things out?

Though the couple announced their separation in September, Mandi shared photos and videos of the two enjoying a winter weekend at the Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah.

In the series of posts on her Instagram Story, the Dreamcatcher actress first shared a couple of photos from the scenic getaway. Then, Mandi, 35, posted a video of herself smiling and laughing as she rides in a golf cart that Miguel was driving.

In another video, Mandi shot a panorama — and in the distance, the 36-year-old "Adorn" singer is briefly captured walking.

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Miguel and Nazanin Mandi | Credit: Nazanin Mandi/Instagram

Shortly after, Mandi shared two mirror selfies — one with a bathing suit on where she's blocking who appears to be Miguel, as he stands directly behind her. In the second, the pair is bundled up and smiling as the singer's arms are thrown into the air.

The actress later shared photos of her cozy snacking setup and the TV shows she had on in the hotel room.

Miguel was also featured in a feed post by Mandi, among many other photos from their weekend vacation.

In September, a rep for the pair confirmed they were splitting, saying at the time, "After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well."

The two, who dated for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016, were married at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California in November 2018.

Speaking about their lengthy relationship, Miguel told Hot 97 in 2015 that "I've come so far as a man and I'm just starting to feel solid where I can be like, 'You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately.' I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn't raised like that."

"I just follow my instincts," the "Sure Thing" singer continued. "I think she's learned that and she's had to adjust and had to learn and also embrace. And I love her more for that."

"We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot," she said. "So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you're in different cities, it's automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again]."