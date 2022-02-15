"When you put the work in and it works out," the actress captioned photos from Valentine's Day with her singer husband

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi 'Healed the Root' After Announcing Separation in September: 'Proud of Us'

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are officially back together.

On Tuesday, the Dreamcatcher actress, 35, shared a series of photos on Instagram with the "Adorn" singer — and the couple didn't hold back on showing off their affection.

In the photos, Mandi and Miguel, 36, are photographed playfully smiling, kissing and holding each other as they're stylishly dressed for what appears to be their Valentine's Day outing.

"… heal the root so the tree is stable," Mandi captioned the post. "I'm so proud of us. The Pimentels xoxo."

Miguel later commented with a series of emojis including a red heart, a flame, the heart eyes, and the money-mouth face.

To her Instagram Stories, Mandi shared a photo of Miguel across the dinner table and she captioned it, "Last night was special."

Miguel also shared a series of photos to his feed and captioned the post, "Love heals. Proud of us ❤️‍🔥 -Pimentels 🔪🖤."

Mandi later commented, "When you put the work in and it works out."

The couple first announced their separation in September, with a rep for the pair confirming they were splitting, saying at the time, "After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well."

The two, who dated for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016, were married at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California in November 2018.

However, buzz about a possible reconciliation arose last month when Mandi shared photos and videos of the two enjoying a winter weekend at the Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah.

In the series of posts on her Instagram Story, the actress first shared a couple of photos from the scenic getaway. Then, Mandi posted a video of herself smiling and laughing as she rode in a golf cart that Miguel was driving.

In another video, Mandi shot a panorama — and in the distance, the singer was briefly captured walking.

"We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot," she said. "So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you're in different cities, it's automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again]."