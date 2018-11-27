Do you … want to tie the knot?

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi were married on Saturday at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California, the singer and his new wife confirmed to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The wedding was “an indescribable day filled with so much love, light and positivity,” the couple told PEOPLE. “Thank you to everyone that celebrated with us. We hope you took home everlasting memories! Love, The Pimentels.”

Sharing details of their special day with Vogue, Mandi — a model, artist and actress — revealed she wore a gown by Monique Lhuillier with a Spanish-style mantilla veil, while the groom donned a custom tux by Van Van. The event, planned by Myra Harbour of Celebrate, was capped off by the arrival of an In-N-Out burger truck to leave wedding guests with full bellies.

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Sara Lobla

“Meet Mr. & Mrs. Pimentel🌹✨What a truly magical day filled w/ so much love, light & positivity. The second Miguel & my father got emotional THAT WAS IT😭No holding back the tears,” Mandi, 32, joked in an Instagram post.

“To those who came out to celebrate w/ us we are forever grateful & hope you left w/ a full drunk happy heart & memories to last a lifetime! Yes, this was a long time coming but timing is everything & we will continue to do things our way always & forever,” she added.

The “Adorn” singer, 33, posted his own collection of photos from their wedding day.

“11.24.18. Pimentel life moments! New levels and unforgettable memories shared with our closest friends and family,” Miguel captioned his post. “So much love and gratitude for everyone that made our special day truly unforgettable. We love you all.”

Just weeks before the wedding, Miguel hinted at the couple’s impending nuptials, telling PEOPLE that the couple had set a date.

“We have a date but I’m not telling!” he remarked at the ALMA Awards on Nov. 4. The two obtained their marriage license on Nov. 19.

RELATED: Are Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Engaged? See the Stunning Ring She’s Showing Off!

The couple first met at 18, when Mandi interviewed Miguel as he was promoting his first music video.

“I asked him a question that wasn’t on my Q&A, which was: ‘All the ladies want to know, do you have a girlfriend?’ And he smiled and said, ‘No, but I’m looking for one,'” she told Vogue. “We exchanged numbers, and he called me the next day to ask me out on a date … and ever since then it’s been one hell of a ride!”

After over 10 years together, Miguel and Mandi confirmed their engagement in January 2016 when the model shared a photo of herself on Instagram that prominently featured a massive diamond ring on that finger.

“When you get all dolled up but decide to stay in …. Eat …. And watch A Haunting,” she captioned the image.

In 2017, at the premiere of the animated film Coco, the singer revealed to the Associated Press that the wedding had been “pushed back” to accommodate Mandi’s shooting schedule for the reality show The Platinum Life, which ran for one season.

RELATED VIDEO: 5 of the Most Lavish Celebrity Weddings of All Time

Opening up about why he hadn’t rushed into matrimony, Miguel told Hot 97 in 2015 that he just “wasn’t raised like that.”

“I think I’ve come so far as a man and I’m just starting to feel solid where I can be like, ‘You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately.’ I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn’t raised like that,” he said.

“I just follow my instincts,” he continued. “I think she’s learned that and she’s had to adjust and had to learn and also embrace. And I love her more for that.”