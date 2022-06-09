Migos Will No Longer Perform at Governors Ball Music Festival in N.Y.C., Lil Wayne Added to Lineup
Migos will be missed at The Governors Ball.
The music festival — which will be held June 10-12 at Citi Field in Queens, New York — announced Tuesday via Twitter that the hip-hop trio featuring rappers Quavo, Offset and Takeoff will no longer perform at the three-day event.
"Due to circumstances out of our control Migos are no longer performing at Gov Ball," the tweet read. "Updated lineup coming soon."
Hours following the news, the festival organizer shared that Lil Wayne has been added to the lineup.
".@LilTunechi will be playing the GOVBALLNYC Stage on Friday, June 10th at 6:30pm!" the Governors Ball account tweeted.
The last-minute change sparked speculation among Migos fans that the group is dealing with drama behind the scenes. "Gov ball just confirmed the migos break up," one Twitter user wrote in response to the Gov Ball tweet, while another referenced previous split rumors.
Last month, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 27, released "Hotel Lobby" under the name Unc & Phew. Around the same time, fans noticed that Offset, 30, was no longer following Quavo and Takeoff on social media. Quavo and Takeoff also performed at Revolve Festival without Offset in April.
Migos' representatives did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
According to TMZ, a label representative said that Migos is unable to perform at the music festival due to a scheduling conflict because Quavo is filming a movie.
The Governors Ball announced earlier this year that other headliners at the music festival are Halsey, J. Cole and Kid Cudi with additional performances from Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow and Playboi Carti, among others.