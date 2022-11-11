Late Migos Rapper Takeoff to Be Honored by Up to 20,000 People at Memorial Service

Takeoff, the silent but influential member of Atlanta rap trio Migos who was killed on Nov. 1, will be celebrated by fans and peers alike Friday at the city's State Farm Arena.

A special Celebration of Life, exclusive to Georgia residents, kicked off at 12 p.m. ET to honor the beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, friend and hip-hop superstar. The venue has a capacity of 21,000.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot earlier this month outside the front door of a Houston bowling alley after a private party with fellow Migos rapper Quavo, after an altercation broke out. Quavo, 31, was not injured in the incident that killed his nephew. Takeoff died from "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm," the Harris County Medical Examiner's office ruled last week.

Several artists have since paid tribute to the Grammy-nominated star, who along with Migos, is known for further popularizing hip-hop's triplet flow and scoring two No. 1 albums, with Culture and Culture II. The Atlanta rap great just released an album in October, Only Built for Infinity Links, alongside his uncle Quavo.

Among those who honored Takeoff were Gucci Mane, Ja Rule, and close friend and collaborator Drake, who toured with Takeoff's group in 2018 on the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour. "I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That's what I'll focus on for now 😔 rest easy space man," Drizzy shared on Instagram.

Drake postponed his long-awaited show at the Apollo Theater to attend the celebration. "The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend," Drake shared to his Instagram Story. "We have added a second date for the fans."

Takeoff. Jeff Hahne/Getty

Media will not be allowed to cover the event from inside the arena and fans will not be allowed to record footage, according to a release from Migos' labels Quality Control and Motown.

"Takeoff was one of the most influential names in modern music whose creativity left a profound impact on music and culture as we know it today," the release read. "The cherished Quality Control/Motown superstar was a part of the supergroup Migos and was a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew and friend to so many."

The Atlanta Journal Constitution shares that several Migos fans arrived and waited in the rain at the venue early to pay their respects. Among them, Qiana Gordon, whose three kids grew up on the group.

"It's just tragic, it's really really tragic," Gordon said, "It looks like it's only about the rappers, but in general we gotta stop all the violence. The loss of his life was unnecessary."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

TMZ reports that those in attendance will include Justin Bieber, who will reportedly perform at the event. Bieber has a long history collaborating with Migos, dating back to early unreleased track "Looking for You," up to "What You See," a recent track of 2021's Culture III. Cardi B, Quavo, and Offset were also seen together Thursday, a day before the celebration, Page Six reports.

Meek Mill, another collaborator, will not be in attendance, but shared condolences on Twitter Friday. "Rip to TAKE OFF .. I barely believe in this shit we living in…. Prayers to your mother, family and the whole QC! You change to rules forsure my boy! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 and I apologize for missing your funeral 🤲🏾 ima forever rep y'all boys!"