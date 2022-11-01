Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 in Houston Shooting: Reports

The youngest member of the rap trio was shot dead outside a downtown Houston bowling alley early Tuesday morning, a rep confirmed

By
Published on November 1, 2022 09:55 AM
Takeoff of Migos Wireless Festival
Photo: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Migos rapper Takeoff was killed in an early-morning shooting in Houston, Texas, multiple outlets report.

The 28-year-old, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot dead Tuesday outside a downtown bowling alley, the Associated Press confirms through a representative for Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly.

A Houston Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE they are waiting for the medical examiner's office to identify the victim and notify the family, which has not happened yet, before confirming themselves.

Takeoff was at a private party with fellow Migos rapper Quavo, according to TMZ, when an altercation broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling at approximately 2:30 a.m. Quavo, 31, was not injured in the incident.

Officers with the Houston Police Department arrived at the scene where they found one person who was identified as a Black man in his 20s suffering a gunshot wound to the head or neck, according to Click2Houston.com.

Lt. Christina Salazar told the station that 40 to 50 people were at the party when the shooting took place. No arrests have been announced yet.

Takeoff and his uncle, Quavo, were part of the rap trio that also included his cousin, Offset, 30. The group, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, had released music for nearly 15 years.

But new releases and promotional materials indicated the two were moving forward without Offset. Though each member had released solo projects in the past, Takeoff and Quavo continued to work together, occasionally calling themselves "Unc and Phew."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Recording Artists (L-R) Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos attend the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

They released the song "Us vs. Them" with Gucci Mane, their second single since May that did not feature Offset. Neither "Us vs. Them" nor the previous single, "Hotel Lobby," were released under the Migos name; they were instead credited simply to Quavo and Takeoff.

And on Oct. 7, Quavo and Takeoff dropped their collaborative album, Only Built for Infinity Links, featuring their latest hit, "Messy." The pair had released the music video for the song on Monday.

