Migos Rapper Offset Set to Make Feature Acting Debut In Upcoming American Sole

The rapper will also serve as a curator and executive producer for the soundtrack of the film

Offset is hitting the big screen for his feature acting debut in the upcoming film American Sole.

The Migos rapper, real name Kiari Cephus, will act in the STXfilms drama as well as curate and executively produce American Sole: The Soundtrack Album, which will include at least one original song, according to Deadline.

The "Bad and Boujee" artist joins previously announced stars Camila Mendes and Pete Davidson in the film written and directed by Ian Edelman.

The movie, which also stars O’Shea Jackson, follows two twenty-something guys (Davidson and Jackson) who decide to launch a startup after college, reselling sneakers. The pair run into problems after running out of money, forcing them to do business with a shady character, the outlet reports.

Offset will play a computer engineer who becomes a crucial part of the plot.

"This is my first feature film as an actor. After doing NCIS, I knew I wanted to do more acting. Landing this role in American Sole is dope," Offset said of joining the film, per Deadline.

"Not only do I get to star in the movie, but I get to bring my skills to the table as the curator and executive producer for the soundtrack. I’m bringing my world to the big screen. I hope the world is ready," he continued.

The rapper also shared the exciting news on Twitter Thursday, writing that he "can't wait to get started."

“To have Offset joining our team is a dream scenario,” Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group said in a statement. "Offset’s character is important to the storyline and we couldn’t be more excited to have him working with us behind the scenes as he works with Ian and the team at STX to help us define the sound of this film. We could not be in better hands.”

Actor Kevin Hart and NBA star Chris Paul will also serve as producers for the upcoming feature film.

“HartBeat Productions baaabbbbyyy.....So proud of my team.” Hart wrote on social media back in August. “Also excited to be producing with my brother @cp3 & Jake Stein ....Let’s goooooooooo.”

Mendes recently appeared in Hulu’s romantic comedy, Palm Springs, alongside Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti.