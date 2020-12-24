Migos' Quavo Surprises Girlfriend Saweetie with Custom Bentley for Christmas: 'Thank U Baby'

The rapper customized the luxury car with snowflake details and the word "icy" embroidered into the headrest

Saweetie's got a brand new ride!

On Wednesday, Migos rapper Quavo surprised his girlfriend with a new Bentley as an early Christmas present.

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Harper, was shocked by the romantic gesture in an Instagram Live clip, captured by The Shade Room. After seeing the luxurious vehicle adorned with a big red bow on the hood, the rapper's jaw dropped and she began jumping up and down with excitement.

"My heart is beating so fast," Saweetie, 26, exclaimed. "This is the best. Oh my god."

Quavo, 29, also pointed out that the car was customized for his girlfriend and pays homage to her signature word: icy. The lavish car features snowflake details on the exterior as well as the word "Icy" embroidered into the headrests.

"Merry Christmas baby, I love you," Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Marshall, said as he kissed his girlfriend on the side of her head.

The "Tap In" rapper later posted a series of photos with her high-end car to Instagram, writing "new toy imma call her ✨❄️ BIG B ❄️✨ "

Adding, "thank u baby @quavohuncho."

In the photos, Saweetie is seen modeling on top of the car and showing off the customized details.

She also shared her appreciation on Twitter, writing, "Quavious Marshall the f—n GOAT !!! I love you baby !!!!!!!!" Quavo later posted a photo of his girlfriend crying with joy to his Instagram Stories alongside the caption, "Well Done."

Over the summer, the longtime rapper pair opened up about their relationship in an interview with GQ.

"When she talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie s— go out the window and the Quavo s— go out the window," he said then. "I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me."

"I don't let people inside my life, and I let her inside," he added. "And she's helping me grow up. She's showing me how to love a woman."

The "Go Off" rapper isn't the only musician to gift a car this holiday season.

Over the weekend, Lizzo surprised her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, with a brand new car for Christmas.

"Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas 🎄," Lizzo wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet video of her mom emotionally reacting to the surprise gift.

In the footage, Johnson-Jefferson could be seen breaking down in tears when she finally sees the car, before turning around to give her daughter a hug.