Quavo attended high school in Georgia in his teenage years, but dropped out months before graduation

Migos Rapper Quavo Graduates High School at 29: 'Now What College Should I Go To?'

Quavo is officially a high school graduate!

The 29-year-old rapper — one-third of hip hop group Migos — marked the big milestone on Thursday by sharing a slideshow of photos of himself dressed in a navy cap and gown .

"Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020 We Lit 🔥," he wrote on Instagram. "Now What College Should I Go To? 🧐 And To Celebrate We Gonna Drop SMASH TONIGHT 🔥🌊 BERKMAR HIGH NAWFSIDE BABY."

Many of Quavo's followers congratulated him on the accomplishment — including fellow rapper 2 Chainz, who commented on the post, "Congrats cho."

"This made me so happy I can't even handle it. CONGRATULATIONS HUNCHO!!!!!!," wrote The Real co-host Amanda Seales.

Normani and Jamie Foxx each also commented on Quavo's post, writing the hand raising emojis to congratulate him.

Quavo's cousin and fellow Migos member Offset — who is married to Cardi B.— tweeted out his congratulations to the rapper. "PROUD OF MY BROTHER @QuavoStuntin TOO YAL HE WENT AND COMPLETED SOMETHING NO ONE THOUGHT HE WOULD DO I SALUTE YOUR COMMITMENT TO PROVING PEOPLE WRONG LOVE YOU FOR EVER," he wrote.

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, Quavo attended Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia, during his teenage years and was a starting quarterback for the football team.

After he finished the football season in 2009, he dropped out of school months before his scheduled graduation date, the outlet reported.

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty

To celebrate the graduation, Quavo released his new song, "Need It," featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.