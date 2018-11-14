Migos Casually Brought Over $200K in Cash with Them for Carpool Karaoke: 'This is Absurd!'

Rappers Quavo, Offset and Takeoff — the trio that make up Migos — went for a Carpool Karaoke ride on Tuesday’s The Late Late Show with James Corden, and they brought with them a totally reasonable amount of cash.

In between performances of their hits like “Bad and Boujee,” “MotorSport,” and “Walk It Talk It,” the group nonchalantly showed Corden they were carrying $200,000 in bills.

“You know you can go to an ATM, right?” Corden joked as Offset pulled stacks of money out of his bag and passed them to him from the backseat.

“Shut up! Oh my god! No way!” Corden exclaimed, as Quavo helped him add up all the bills. “That is absolutely ridiculous. I have never ever in my life seen this much cash. This is absurd.”

Turns out, rolling with that much dough is no big deal for Migos. Why, just the night before, they were out at a strip club “making it rain,” as Corden casually put it.

“You know what $200,000 look like in the wash? A hurricane?” Offset joked.

“I’d be more like a flood, not a rain,” teased Takeoff.

Of course, the cash wasn’t just for show. The musicians used it to take Corden on a shopping spree for some new wardrobe at Maison Margiela.

“Is this drip?” Corden asked, showing off the streetwear Migos picked out for him. “Am I dripping?”

“I’ll be paying cash,” he joked.

Also in the clip, Migos sang along to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and did an impromptu ad-lib over Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights (12:35 a.m.) on CBS.