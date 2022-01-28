The band — which is best known for its most popular hit "The Impression That I Get" — did not specify why they are breaking up

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Announce Split: 'We Could Not Have Done Any of It Without You'

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones are going their separate ways.

On Thursday, the Boston band announced that they are breaking up after almost 40 years together.

"After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band," the Mighty Mighty Bosstones wrote in a statement on Facebook.

"Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us," the band added. "We could not have done any of it without you."

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones did not reveal a reason behind their split. A representative for the group did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones were first formed back in 1983 and helped bring ska — the late 1950s Jamaican music genre — onto the national stage in the 1990s.

Over their time together, the group released 11 albums, starting with 1989's Devil's Night Out. Other albums released include 1993's Don't Know How to Party, 2009's Pin Points and Gin Joints and 2021's When God Was Great.

Their platinum-selling 1997 album Let's Face It was arguably their biggest LP and featured the band's most popular hit, "The Impression That I Get."

THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES Credit: Bob Berg/Getty Images

Since the group was first created, lead vocalist Dicky Barrett, bassist Joe Gittleman and tenor saxophonist Tim "Johnny Vegas" Burton were members who remained throughout the band's many changeups, Rolling Stone reported.