Micky Dolenz became the last surviving member of the Monkees following the death of Mike Nesmith in December

Micky Dolenz to Celebrate Late Monkees Bandmates with New Tribute Tour: 'Like My Brothers'

Micky Dolenz, the last surviving member of the Monkees, is embarking on a short but sweet tour as a way of paying tribute to his late bandmates.

Dolenz, 76, announced on Tuesday that he'll hit the road for a series of dates in April that will serve as a celebration of the lives of Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith and Peter Tork, via song and never-before-seen personal footage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I felt it was important to gather the fans and properly celebrate the lives of Davy, Mike and Peter. People have been contacting me, requesting that I honor them in a way where the extraordinary impact of The Monkees can be properly acknowledged," Dolenz said in a statement. "We spent such a great deal of time together; they were like my brothers, and I want to share some of the great joy we had together."

The musician will be backed by a seven-piece band to perform Monkees hits like "Daydream Believer" and "Last Train to Clarksville," as well as tracks specific to each band member, like Nesmith's "Different Drum," Tork's "For Pete's Sake" and Jones' "Valleri."

Michael Nesmith and Mickey Dolenz Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz in October | Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty

Dolenz will also share stories with the audience, as well as unseen images from his personal archive.

The rocker became the last surviving member of the popular '60s TV stars-turned-musicians following the death of Nesmith in December. The two had wrapped a two-month farewell tour just one month earlier, after losing Jones to a heart attack in 2012 and Tork to adenoid cystic carcinoma in 2019.

Tickets to Dolenz's tour will go on sale Friday, and the dates are below.

April 5 — Nashville, Tenn. — Ryman Auditorium

April 6 — Richmond, Ky. — EKU Center for the Arts

April 8 — Nashville, Ind. — Brown County Music Center

April 9 — Cincinnati, Ohio — The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 12 — Akron, Ohio — Goodyear Theater

April 13 — Joliet, Ill. — Rialto Square Theatre