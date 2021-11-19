Mick Rock, Legendary Rock Photographer of David Bowie and Andy Warhol, Dead

The news of Rock's passing was shared via his Twitter and Instagram accounts, with a heartfelt message that announced "with the heaviest of hearts" that "our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side."

"Those who had the pleasure of existing in his orbit, know that Mick was always so much more than 'The Man Who Shot The 70s.' He was a photographic poet — a true force of nature who spent his days doing exactly what he loved, always in his own delightfully outrageous way," the statement continued.

The message went on to say that "feeding off of the unique charisma of his subjects electrified and energized him."

"A man fascinated with image, he absorbed visual beings through his lens and immersed himself in their art, thus creating some of the most magnificent photographs rock music has ever seen. To know Mick was to love him," the post continued.

"Let us not mourn the loss, but instead celebrate the fabulous life and extraordinary career of Michael David Rock," the statement concluded, asking that "the privacy of his nearest and dearest be respected at this time."

Rock, who directed four of Bowie's music videos in the 1970s and acted as still photographer on the set of 1975's The Rocky Horror Picture Show, is also known for capturing such notable music acts as T. Rex, Lou Reed, Ozzy Osbourne, Iggy Pop, the Sex Pistols, the Ramones, Talking Heads and Mötley Crüe.

His credits extended far beyond the '70s to personalities of today, from Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus to Alicia Keys and Snoop Dogg.

Hailing from London, Rock created imagery featured on several timeless rock album covers, from Joan Jett's I Love Rock 'n Roll in 1981 to Cyrus' Plastic Hearts from last year.