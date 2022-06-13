Mick Jagger Tests Positive for COVID and Postpones Rolling Stones Tour Stop: 'I'm So Sorry'

The Rolling Stones wrote on Instagram that they were "deeply sorry" for postponing their tour stop in Amsterdam after Jagger tested positive for COVID

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 06: Singer Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs during a stop of the band's No Filter tour at Allegiant Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"You Can't Always Get What You Want," Rolling Stones fans.

On Monday, the band's frontman Mick Jagger announced on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19, so the band's show on Monday night would need to be postponed.

"I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID," he wrote in a Twitter post. "We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. Mick."

Monday night's show was set to take place in Netherlands, with their next stop in Bern, Switzerland on Friday. So far, that show is set to go on.

In a message on the British band's Instagram page, they wrote they were "forced to call off tonight's concert" after Jagger, 78, began "experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium."

They also said they are "deeply sorry" and are asking fans to "standby for details."

Last week, the band, which consists of Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood played a show in Liverpool, England and shared photos from the fun night — including their setlist. Before then, the band played in Munich, Germany and the tour set to wrap in Stockholm, Sweden on July 31.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 09: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Nissan Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) The Rolling Stones | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

After their show in Liverpool, Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick posted an adorable video on her Instagram Story of their son Deveraux, 5, dancing backstage during the concert.

Deveraux rocked out while his dad sang one of his band's hit songs, "You Can't Always Get What You Want." Jagger's son was in full support of his dad at the concert, wearing a Rolling Stones t-shirt as he jumped around and whipped his long hair to the music.

"Vibes," Hamrick, 35, wrote alongside the video.

The band kicked off their European tour on June 1 in Madrid. Meanwhile, in September, the band embarked on their long-delayed No Filter tour shortly after the death of their drummer Charlie Watts.

At the opening show, they paid tribute to Watts by opening with an empty stage and a lone drumbeat, according to the Associated Press.

A large photo of Watts, who died on Aug. 24 at age 80, flashed on screen, something Jagger said was "really quite emotional," per CNN. On his birthday on June 2, the band members each shared a personal tribute.

Meanwhile, in March, the band's guitarist Richards, 78, told CBS Sunday Morning that after 55 years, he put down his cigarettes two years ago with the help of nicotine patches.