Mick Jagger's Son Lucas Is the Rolling Stones Frontman's Spitting Image at Paris Fashion Week

A new Jagger is stepping into the spotlight.

Lucas Jagger, the 22-year-old son of rock legend and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, was his father's spitting image last week, as he attended the runway shows for Louis Vuitton and Dior Homme at Paris Fashion Week.

Shaggy hair and famous pout aside, the young Jagger carried on his 78-year-old rocker dad's iconic sense of style. He also channeled the same androgynous gender expression Mick has long been known for, wearing red-painted fingernails with a few statement rings.

Lucas arrived at the Louis Vuitton show on Thursday in a striped navy suit with a '70s silhouette, over a matching turtleneck with the designer's logo knitted into a red heart. The look was completed with a pair of brown leather boots and his era-appropriate round-frame glasses.

Lucas Jagger Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

He opted for a more modern ensemble Friday at the Dior Homme show, sporting a black bomber jacket over a lilac mock turtleneck. Lucas finished the look with black trousers and matching boots trimmed in white.

The young filmmaker previously shared photos from a visit with his model sister Georgia May Jagger last July in Los Angeles. "Lucas in L.A." Georgia, 30, wrote on Instagram, to which Lucas commented: "Love uuuuu. Can't wait for our next trip."

