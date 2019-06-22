Mick Jagger Makes Lively Stage Return After Heart Surgery as Rolling Stones Kick Off Tour

Image zoom EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 09: Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs live on stage at Murrayfield Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

Mick Jagger returned to perform with The Rolling Stones just two months after undergoing heart valve replacement.

On Friday, the 75-year-old frontman performed in front of 60,000 people at Soldier Field in Chicago and played through a three-hour set. The performance, which marked the launch of the band’s new North America tour, comes after Jagger’s procedure in April when the Stones canceled the first 14 shows of their No Filter tour.

Fans captured videos and photos at Friday night’s concert showing Jagger in top form, prancing and singing on the stage.

“Thank you for a great opening show Chicago,” Jagger wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Jagger’s return also comes just over a week after he said he “felt pretty good” and that the band had been rehearsing quite a bit following his surgery.

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” Jagger tweeted shortly after the heart valve replacement surgery.

The band played all of their fan-favorites, with hit songs like “Satisfaction,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Start Me Up,” “Paint it Black,” “Gimme Shelter,” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” making the setlist, according to TMZ.

The concert was the band’s first complete lineup since July 2018.