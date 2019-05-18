Mick Jagger Back to Playing Guitar After Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled Dates for 2019 Tour

Mick Jagger is officially back at it.

Weeks after undergoing heart valve replacement surgery, the 75-year-old musician showed off his legendary guitar skills in a video posted to Twitter and Instagram on Saturday.

“Rocking out new tunes,” Jagger captioned the 30-second clip, in which he sways back and forth to the music while strumming a black and white electric guitar, playing what appears to be a new Rolling Stones song.

Saturday’s post wasn’t the first time the rockstar has proved he’s ready to get back on the stage after surgery.

Earlier this week, Jagger shared another short video to his social media platforms showing off his formidable footwork. In the clip, the rock legend can be seen dancing and breaking it down to an uptempo track (though, curiously, not a Rolling Stones tune) in a rehearsal space.

On Thursday, the Rolling Stones announced the newly rescheduled concert dates for their No Filter tour after they were postponed in March due to their frontman undergoing a “medical treatment.”

“We are delighted to announce the new US and Canada tour dates today!” the band announced. “All of the cities from the previously postponed shows are locked in, starting at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 21st and including a brand new date in New Orleans!”

The North American leg will pick up on June 21 in Chicago before finishing off in Miami on Aug. 31.

Jagger thanked fans for their messages of support after his release from the hospital in early April.

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” he wrote at the time.

A few days later, he shared his first post-surgery photo of himself strolling in front of a collection of trees and white flowers.

“A walk in the park!” Jagger captioned the photo.

Jagger reportedly underwent heart valve replacement surgery in New York just days after the Rolling Stones announced that the latest leg of their No Filter Tour would be postponed so that Jagger could tend to his health.

“I was told he’s fine,” a Jagger source told PEOPLE at the time. “If it was someone else, they’d need to recover for two weeks but because Mick jumps around and the performances are strenuous, he needed to postpone the tour.