Mick Jagger 'Didn't Enjoy' Writing Memoir So He Stopped: 'It Takes a Lot of Reliving Emotions'

"It takes a lot out of you," Jagger said about the book he started (and stopped!) writing in the 1980s

Don't expect a memoir from Mick Jagger anytime soon.

Chatting with BBC 6 Music, the legendary rockstar — who recently dropped "EAZY SLEAZY" with Dave Grohl — shared that while he "did some writing" during lockdown, he hasn't written an autobiography and doesn't plan to either.

"When I started, it was in the '80s. I was offered a lot of money and the money was the seductive part," he said. "And when I started to actually get into it, I really didn't enjoy it. And what I didn't enjoy was reliving my life — the detriment of living in the now."

"if you want to write an autobiography, this is not a process you can just do in a week. It takes a lot out of you," he added. "It takes a lot of reliving emotions, reliving friendships, reliving ups and downs and I must say that it wasn't the most enjoyable experience."

The singer described the process as "dull and upsetting" and that there wasn't "that many highs out of it." At the time, he returned the publisher's money and told them "he'd do it another day."

"I just didn't enjoy the process," he added.

During the interview, Jagger said he's been "counting his blessings" and spoke about what he's learned during the pandemic: "to be adaptable."

"I always thought I was adaptable, but I had to pull on that adaptability and you have to roll with the punches. If the rules change, you go with it," he said. "That makes you a stronger person. You have to get along with people that you're spending longer with than you normally would… you have to be patient, learn self-reliance."

"The other thing that kept me going is that I'm really lucky that I have some other places that had outdoor space," he added elsewhere. "I don't know what I would've done if I didn't have outside space. I was very lucky to have such a nice garden. The music and the outdoor space are what helped me get through it."

Jagger said that he's been able to still play music during the pandemic and collaborate with people — and that this is the longest he's even spent in England.