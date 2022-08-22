Mick Jagger Is a Coldplay Fan! Watch the Rocker Jam Out to 'Fix You' at Their London Show

The concert marked their last in a six-night run at Wembley Stadium during their World of Spheres tour

Published on August 22, 2022 03:20 PM
Mick Jagger, Chris Martin of Coldplay
Mick Jagger and Chris Martin. Photo: Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty; Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Mick Jagger is a Coldplay fan and he's not afraid to show it!

On Monday morning, the Rolling Stones frontman shared a video on social media from Coldplay's London concert at Wembley Stadium — and he was having the best time.

"Had a great time watching Coldplay last night A real busman's holiday!" he captioned the video of himself at the show, waving his arms around while the crowd sings the band's song "Fix You."

And as it turns out, the feelings are mutual. In 2016 during a segment of "Carpool Karaoke" on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Chris Martin did his best Jagger impression and said, "I love going to see the Rolling Stones."

The concert marked their last in a six-night run at the stadium in London during their Music of Spheres tour. The UK leg of Coldplay's ongoing world tour includes two more shows at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on Aug. 23 and 24. After that, the band will perform shows in South America through Nov. 8.

Last week, frontman Martin, 45, and Natalie Imbruglia teamed up for a tribute to Olivia Newton-John during their show. Together, they sang "Summer Nights" from the 1975 hit Grease. The movie costarred Newton-John — who died at 73 from breast cancer on Aug. 8 — as Sandy.

"Summer Nights" wasn't the only song Coldplay covered with Imbruglia and Collier during the concert. Just before the Newton-John tribute, the ensemble performed Ednaswap's 1994 song "Torn," aka Imbruglia's signature hit, as she covered the track for her 1997 debut album's lead single.

Meanwhile, Jagger, 79, wrapped a tour of his own with the Rolling Stones earlier this month in Berlin. He celebrated the final show on social media.

"Thank you so much Berlin, what an amazing night to close the tour! And thanks to everyone who has joined us at a show this summer, we've had a blast! ❤️" he captioned the video of the performance with fans jumping up and down.

The band's summer tour ran from June to August and spanned across the UK.

In June, however, the band was forced to postpone shows when Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID," he wrote in a Twitter post announcing the news. "We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. Mick."

The band also postponed their show in Bern, Switzerland.

He later shared a health update with his fans on social media.

"Thank you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days," Jagger wrote. "I'm feeling much better and can't wait to get back on stage next week! The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we'll have news of the new Bern date ASAP. See you soon!"

