In a recent interview, Paul McCartney referred to the Rolling Stones as a "blues cover band"

Mick Jagger Hits Back at Paul McCartney In Concert: 'He's Going to Join Us in a Blues Cover Later'

The longstanding rivalry between the Beatles and the Stones has a new chapter.

At the Rolling Stones concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday night, Mick Jagger called out fellow music legend Paul McCartney after the Beatles star referred to his band as a "blues cover band."

"Paul McCartney is here, he's going to help us — he's going to join us in a blues cover later," Jagger, 78, joked during the show.

Earlier this week, McCartney, 79, told the New Yorker, "I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are."

During Thursday's show, Jagger also mentioned some other celebrities that were definitely not at the show that night, including the late Kirk Douglas, and Lady Gaga, who is in Las Vegas performing her own shows.

The exchange is the latest example of the rivals commenting on each other's rock star statuses.

In April 2020, Jagger shared his opinion on how his band stacks up to the Fab Four during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music with bandmate Keith Richards.

"One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn't exist," Jagger said at the time.

That comment followed McCartney's appearance on The Howard Stern Show around the same time, during which he told Howard Stern that "the Beatles were better" than the Stones.

And even though the music icons' rivalry goes back decades –– as early as 1987, when Jagger said the Beatles breaking up "was a very good idea" –– it seems like it is mostly in good fun.

Jagger and McCartney have known each other since practically the dawn of their fame in the 1960s –– with McCartney and fellow Beatle John Lennon writing the Stones' second-ever single "I Wanna Be Your Man" in 1964.