Brian Wilson, co-owner of the Thirsty Beaver Saloon, confirmed that The Rolling Stones rocker went unnoticed during his stop at the bar

Mick Jagger Goes to a N.C. Bar on Evening Before The Rolling Stones Concert — and Nobody Notices!

Mick Jagger is blending right in.

On Wednesday evening, the 78-year-old rock legend went unnoticed at a North Carolina bar the night prior to a The Rolling Stones concert in the state.

Sharing a photograph of himself on Twitter Thursday outside of the Thirsty Beaver Saloon, Jagger captioned the nighttime shot, "Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC."

In the picture, the musician can be seen keeping it cool and casual in a jacket and long pants, which he accessorized with a baseball cap atop his head.

Speaking with The Charlotte Observer, the bar's co-owner, Brian Wilson, described the spot as an "eclectic place" and confirmed that Jagger went unnoticed by both staff and patrons. "He was in here and then he was gone," he told the outlet.

Jagger's appearance in North Carolina comes as part of one of the many stops he and The Rolling Stones are making on their No Filter tour.

When the concert series kicked off on Sunday evening in St. Louis, the band kept the spirit of late drummer Charlie Watts alive as they performed in their first tour without him. There, they paid tribute to Watts by opening with an empty stage and a lone drumbeat, according to the Associated Press.

A large photo of Watts, who died on Aug. 24 at age 80, flashed onscreen, something frontman Mick Jagger said was "really quite emotional," per CNN.

After performing "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)" as their second song of the night, Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood headed to the front of the stage together and reportedly thanked fans for offering their love and support in light of Watts' death.