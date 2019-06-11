Mick Jagger Says He's 'Feeling Pretty Good' in First Interview Following Heart Surgery

If wild horses couldn’t drag Mick Jagger away, then a little heart surgery is certainly no match for the famed musician.

The Rolling Stones legend, who went under the knife in April, said in his first post-surgery interview that he’s doing well as he prepares to return to the stage.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Jagger, 75, told the Q107 Daily Derringer podcast. “Been rehearsing a lot lately in the last few weeks.”

The Stones are set to resume their No Filter Tour on June 21, two months after it was postponed due to Jagger’s health woes.

The rocker said he’s been filling his days with “a little bit of gym” to stay in shape before heading to rehearsals with his bandmates, who also show no signs of slowing down when it comes to taking their music on the road.

“I don’t [tour] all the time, 12 months a year. When you’re young, that’s what you do,” he explained. “[Now, I] spend three or four months on the road in the year and that seems to be quite a good balance.”

Jagger’s speedy recovery was praised by bandmate Keith Richards, who told the Toronto Sun that he’d expect nothing less than a quick turnaround from his longtime songwriting partner.

“He went through it very easily. He’s in great shape – rocking. As I say, it seemed to be no problem at all, really,” Richards said. “It was just like, ‘Oh, Mick will be better.’ We’ll just wait around because there was no doubt that we’d soon pick it up. It just had to be done. So we did it.”

The band announced in March that the tour, which was supposed to kick off April 20, would be postponed in order for Jagger to seek unspecified “medical treatment.”

“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

The iconic frontman reportedly underwent heart valve replacement surgery in New York in early April.

Reps for Jagger confirmed his treatment had gone well, telling PEOPLE in a statement, “Mick Jagger has successfully undergone treatment. He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The Brit updated fans on his condition days later in a tweet that thanked them for their support, and said he was “feeling much better now.”

Bandmate Ronnie Wood told Hello! magazine in late April that the guitarist was “feeling great” – and that he’d been sent a special get-well-soon gift from Wood and Richards.

“[Wife] Sally and I went on a break to the Caribbean with Keith and [his wife] Patti and sent him videos of us playing and singing get well songs on the guitar,” Wood said. “That cracked him up. We’re all so pleased that he’s doing well.”

By mid-May, Jagger appeared back to his normal self, as he shared a pair of videos that showed him playing guitar and showing off his legendary dance moves in a rehearsal studio.

“Rocking out new tunes,” he captioned the video of him strumming along to what appears to be a new Rolling Stones track.