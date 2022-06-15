The Rolling Stones frontman announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday

Mick Jagger Says He's Feeling 'Much Better' After Contracting COVID: 'See You Soon'

Mick Jagger attends "The Burnt Orange Heresy" photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 07, 2019 in Venice, Italy.

Mick Jagger shared a health update with his fans after contracting COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Rolling Stones frontman shared a message on social media with his fans, writing that he was feeling "much better" after he announced he tested positive for COVID on Monday.

"Thank you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days," Jagger, 76, wrote. "I'm feeling much better and can't wait to get back on stage next week! The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we'll have news of the new Bern date ASAP. See you soon!"

When Jagger announced his test results, he also informed fans that the band's show in Amsterdam that night would be postponed.

"I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID," he wrote in a Twitter post Monday. "We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. Mick."

The band then wrote on Instagram that their frontman started exhibiting symptoms "upon arrival at the stadium."

On Tuesday, the band postponed their show scheduled for this Friday in Bern, Switzerland.

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority," the band said in a Twitter statement.

The "Satisfaction" rockers kicked off their European tour in Madrid on June 1, and it will wrap in Stockholm, Sweden on July 31.

Last week, Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood played in Liverpool, England in a show that had a very special member in the audience: Jagger's 5-year-old son Deveraux.

The singer's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick shared a sweet video to her Instagram Story of Deveraux dancing backstage at the show to "You Can't Always Get What You Want" while wearing a Rolling Stones T-shirt.