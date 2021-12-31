Mick Jagger Explains How He Went Unnoticed at North Carolina Bar: 'I'm Not in a Big, Huge Limo'

When asked by the Post about blending in with the crowd unbothered at the Thirsty Beaver Saloon despite his worldwide fame, Jagger pointed out that he was not "in a big, huge limo."

"There's hardly anyone there. It's dark. It's not like, really grand. I'm not in a big, huge limo. I just walk the block and then just go down there. And I can't go inside the room because the COVID rules of the tour don't allow me to go in a saloon. And that's a promise we made. But I could stand [on the patio] outside the saloon. And I'm far away from the people," he told the Post.