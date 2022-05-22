"He doesn't have a voice like mine or move on stage like me," the Rolling Stones frontman noted while discussing the differences between himself and the "As It Was" singer

Mick Jagger Dismisses Harry Styles Comparisons: 'He Just Has a Superficial Resemblance to My Younger Self'

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 07: Mick Jagger walks the red carpet ahead of the "The Burnt Orange Heresy" during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 07, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Mick Jagger is weighing in on one of the biggest stars in pop music.

In an interview with The Sunday Times out Saturday, the Rolling Stones frontman gave his take on the comparisons between himself and Harry Styles.

Though the rock legend, 78, initially said he likes the "As It Was" singer, 28, and that they have an "easy relationship," Jagger admitted he doesn't think they actually have many musical or artistic similarities.

"I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him," Jagger said, "come on, I was much more androgynous."

The vocalist added, "He doesn't have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can't help that."

Styles has famously been a fan of Jagger throughout his career — from taking inspiration from his clothes for music videos to doing an impression of the rockstar on Saturday Night Live.

The One Direction alum recently released his third solo album Harry's House. If Fine Line, the star's second album, was all about "having sex and feeling sad," as Styles told Rolling Stone, then its successor is about having sex and feeling euphorically happy.

Elsewhere in Jagger's weekend interview, he opened up about missing late bandmate Charlie Watts, who died in August at the age of 80.