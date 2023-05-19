Mick Jagger's Daughter Jade Fined £1,250 for Resisting Arrest After Physical Altercation with Ibiza Cops: Report

Jade Jagger, daughter of the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and his first wife Bianca, has been arrested, as confirmed in a press release from the Spanish police union reviewed by PEOPLE, and reportedly fined £1,250 after an altercation with police officers in Ibiza, Spain.

According to The Telegraph, the 51-year-old designer was convicted of resisting arrest and "a minor offense of wounding" after she and boyfriend Anthony Hickson got into a dispute with several cops outside a restaurant on Wednesday.

Hickson reportedly attacked police officers outside La Oliva restaurant in Ibiza before Jade "came out of the restaurant to defend the man, lashing out at the officers and assaulting, scratching and insulting a policewoman," per El Mundo newspaper, which was cited by the UK outlet.

Jade was photographed leaving court after a reported two days in detainment following the incident, per The Telegraph. Meanwhile, Hickson allegedly received a four-month sentence for assault — though as a first-time offender, he's not expected to serve any jail time.

In addition to the £1,250 fine, issued after a plea bargain deal, Jade must pay £800 to one of the police officers involved in the incident, The Telegraph reported.

Further legal action could be taken against Jade and Hickson, according to a press release issued by a Spanish police union to social media on Friday.

"We are tired of seeing how attacks on police officers go virtually unpunished. We said it then: attacking the police will come at a cost," read the statement from el Sindicato Unificado de Polícia, aka the Unified Police Union, translated to English.

"For this reason, once more, we announce we will pursue private persecution against this aggressor," continued the press release. "We will not stand for more aggressions against the Police, when everyone else looks away, our National Police will always have the SUP."

According to the press release, the then-unidentified male now known to be Hickson was "insulting and threatening clients and employees" before police arrived to deescalate the situation. However, he refused to give the officers his information.

The statement noted that Jade then "hurled herself at and attacked a policewoman, causing multiple physical injuries," which led to their detainment.

The Times reported that she shouted "stupid police" at the authorities, who were called to the restaurant at 9 p.m. local time after Hinkson behaved aggressively towards staff who refused to serve him alcohol. Hinkson was reportedly on the streets outside when the police arrived.

She posted a selfie at the Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay to Instagram last week alongside the caption, "Spring back to ibiza [sic] with a little glamour."

Mick's second child and first with ex-wife Bianca Jagger, whom he was married to from 1971 through 1978, Jade is a former model and jewelry designer.

She is also a mother of three, sharing daughters Assisi and Amba with former partner Piers Jackson, and son Ray with her husband Adrian Fillary. Jade is also grandmother to Assisi's children Ezra, Romy and River.

The Rolling Stones singer welcomed his first child, daughter Karis, 52, with actress Marsha Hunt in 1970. The following year, he wed Bianca and had Jade.

Mick also shares four children with ex-wife Jerry Hall, whom he was married to from 1990 to 1997: daughters Elizabeth, 39, and Georgia May, 31, and sons James, 37, and Gabriel, 25. He welcomed son Lucas, 24, with model Luciana Morad Gimenez in 1999. And in 2016, Mick's youngest child, son Deveraux, 6, whom he shares with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, was born.

"The ties that bind us are stronger than ever, not just within our immediate family, but the Jagger clan as a whole," Jade wrote in an essay for British Vogue in 2021.

"My father now has eight children with five partners — a globetrotting support network that seems to be ever-expanding. In any given year, the whole lot of us might decamp to the Caribbean for a holiday or hit the road in Europe for a Rolling Stones tour — family gatherings where traditional roles lose all meaning amid the chaos and laughter," she continued at the time.

"As a general rule, we're too busy trying to find a restaurant that will accommodate several dozen screaming Jaggers for the evening to worry about someone's place in the family tree," added Jade.