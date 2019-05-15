Still Got the Moves! Mick Jagger, 75, Dances in New Video as He Recovers from Heart Surgery

He’s still got moves like Jagger!

Weeks after undergoing heart valve replacement surgery, Mick Jagger posted a 22-second video to his social media platforms showing off his formidable footwork. The 75-year-old rock legend can be seen breaking it down to an uptempo track (though, curiously, not a Rolling Stones tune) in a rehearsal space.

The clip doesn’t bear a caption, but the message is clear: the operation hasn’t slowed him down one bit!

Jagger’s son Lucas, who turns 20 this week, was one of the thousands who commented on the video on Instagram, urging his father to “Pls hit the woah.”

The singer thanked fans for their messages of support after his release from the hospital in early April.

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” he wrote at the time.

A few days later, he shared his first post-surgery photo of himself strolling in front of a collection of trees and white flowers.

“A walk in the park!” Jagger captioned the photo.

Many fans were excited fo Jagger’s return, including Lenny Kravitz. “@mickjagger Yeah man!” Kravitz wrote in the comments section on Instagram.

“Love you Dada,” daughter Georgia May Jagger commented, along with three purple heart emojis.

Jagger reportedly underwent heart valve replacement surgery in New York just days after the Rolling Stones announced that the latest leg of their No Filter Tour would be postponed so that Jagger could tend to his health.

“I was told he’s fine,” a Jagger source told PEOPLE. “If it was someone else, they’d need to recover for two weeks but because Mick jumps around and the performances are strenuous, he needed to postpone the tour.”

The No Filter Tour was set to kick off in Miami on April 20.