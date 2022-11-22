Mick Fleetwood's Wooden Balls from 'Rumours' Album Cover Hit the Auction Block

The drummer is auctioning off the pair of balls he wore on the 'Rumours' album cover, and they're expected to fetch up to $200,000

Published on November 22, 2022 12:40 PM

Rumor has it Mick Fleetwood's set of hanging wooden balls can now be yours — for a pretty penny.

The drummer, 75, is selling the pair of balls he wore on the cover of the classic 1977 Fleetwood Mac album Rumours at an upcoming auction, and they're estimated to fetch up to $200,000.

Fleetwood famously stands like a swashbuckler on the album cover with the set dangling from his waist, as he hoists one leg onto an ottoman and holds hands with a cloaked Stevie Nicks.

The sale is part of a bigger auction called Fleetwood Mac: Property from the Lives and Careers of Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood that's to take place through Julien's Auctions starting Dec. 3.

Rumours Album Cover Fleetwood Mac
Warner Bros.

There are already bids for $40,000 for the set, which hang on a black leather cord and come in a small pouch that reads "Open Sesame." The winning bidder will also receive a signed print that reads, "Born with them!! Leave with them!! Always love Mick Fleetwood," along with a small doodle.

Fleetwood opened up about the origins of the balls in a 2009 interview with Maui Times, and revealed that the original pair were "lavatory chains" he stole from a toilet while drunk.

"I came out—and I must admit I had a couple of glasses of English ale—and came out of the toilet with these, I ripped them off the—you know, I was very destructive—I ripped them off the toilet and had them hanging down between my legs," he said.

Though that pair was later lost at a gig, he had a replacement pair made by a carpenter, and explained why he donned them on the cover of Rumours.

MICK FLEETWOOD: "RUMOURS" STAGE AND ALBUM COVER-WORN HANGING WOODEN BALLS AND SIGNED ART PRINT
Julien's Auctions

"In truth, I started off as a blues player. The whole ethic of a lot of blues music is slightly suggestive, might I say," he said. "And suitably, I walked out on stage with these two lavatory chains with these wooden balls hanging down, and after that it just stuck."

He added: "The original, original ones I do not have — but the ones that I have are very, very old. I won't say they're as old as me. But—it starts getting into X-rated commentary here— my balls are quite old."

Though Fleetwood Mac's future as a band remains up in the air — Christine McVie told Rolling Stone in June that they "kind of broke up" after their most recent tour ended in 2019 — Fleetwood is still game to reunite once more to say goodbye in an official capacity.

"That has always been my vision and I'm flatly confident that we can do that," he told RS in March 2021. "We owe it to the fans."

