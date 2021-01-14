Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham Sell Fleetwood Mac Music Rights

News of Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham's deals were announced in January

Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham are starting off the new year with big deals.

A week after news broke that Buckingham, 71, sold his publishing rights to Hipgnosis Songs Fund, it was announced that Fleetwood, 73, sold his entire catalog to BMG.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Although BMG did not share how much they paid the Fleetwood Mac co-founder and drummer, they told Rolling Stone that the deal was their largest single acquisition in two years.

As part of the deal, BMG will receive the musician's share in royalties for his 300-song catalog, which includes beloved Fleetwood Mac hits "The Chain" and "Go Your Own Way."

Justus Haerder, BMG's executive vice president of group strategy and M&A, told Rolling Stone that plans for the deal began in November, after the group's 1977 song "Dreams" re-entered the Billboard charts thanks to the success of a viral TikTok video.

Earlier this month, news of Buckingham's sale to Hipgnosis was made public.

In addition to acquiring 100 percent of his publishing rights for over 100 songs, the deal also gives the company a 50 percent share of the musician's unreleased compositions, Rolling Stone reported at the time.

"I look forward to working with Merck and the whole Hipgnosis team going into the future, and am confident that my body of work will be curated with great heart and insight," the former Fleetwood Mac member wrote in a statement at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Brought to Tears by DeSz's Rendition of Fleetwood Mac's 'Landslide' on The Voice

Stevie Nicks made a deal of her own last year, selling the majority of her music catalogue to publisher and talent management company Primary Wave.