Mick Fleetwood Recreates Viral Cranberry Juice 'Dreams' TikTok Video

The Fleetwood Mac musician recreated TikTok user Nathan Apodaca's video set to "Dreams," which went viral last month

Mick Fleetwood is getting in on the latest social trends.

On Sunday, the 73-year-old musician joined TikTok and recreated a viral video set to Fleetwood Mac's famous 1977 hit, "Dreams."

Originally posted in September by TikTok user Nathan Apodaca, who goes by @420doggface208 on the app, the video finds Apodaca drinking cranberry juice as he skates around to the popular track. The video has since gone viral, garnering more than 21 million views and 4 million likes.

Now, the Fleetwood Mac drummer and band co-founder has joined in on the fun, captioning his own version of the TikTok, "Dreams and Cranberry just hits different."

Prior to Fleetwood's recreation of the viral TikTok, the official Fleetwood Mac Twitter account reacted to Apodaca's video shortly after it was posted.

"We love this," the band wrote at the time alongside a clip of the TikTok star's video.

According to Billboard, the band's No. 1 hit experienced a spike in sales and streams in the days following the posting of Apodaca's viral clip.

For the three-day period of Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, the track gained 2.9 million on-demand U.S. streams and 3,000 digital download sales, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the outlet reported.

Apocada recently spoke to TMZ about the viral video, which came about after his car broke down on the way to work one morning.

"My car, it just shuts off sometimes," he told the outlet. "The battery, I don't know what it is, just shuts off. I always have my longboard in there, in case I run out of gas or something."

Detailing that he jumped on his alternative mode of transport and would figure out his car situation after work, Apocada then said that he was riding past the location seen in the viral clip when he decided it would be "perfect for a video."